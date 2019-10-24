iGAM.com, The Marketplace For Used Robots And Manufacturing Equipment Is Live

"iGAM is disrupting the supply chain for robots and manufacturing equipment by adding the convenience of an e-commerce portal to help manufacturers access the power of artificial intelligence and automation," comments Greg Owens, CEO of NRTC Alabama, Inc. We've made it easy to purchase and benefit from pre-owned robots and manufacturing equipment." Facilities and engineering managers will avoid the 'wait for quote' or 'we'll call you back' options that exist today with other websites because iGAM's entire inventory of trusted equipment and parts is live , all on one platform, and ready for immediate purchase. With iGAM's massive inventory, it is easy to source everything from robots and robot parts to battery chargers, circuit protection, inverters, and servo motors. Visit www.igam.com for more information about the iGAM marketplace.

About iGAM

The NRTC Automation family of brands is led by Chief Executive Officer Greg Owens. Greg is active on boards including a current role as the Executive Chairman of the Board at PRGX Global, Inc. Greg recently served as the Group President of New Sectors & Ventures at Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated and was the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of IronPlanet, Inc. from 2007 through its acquisition by Ritchie Bros. in 2017. Greg is supported by an experienced board including President of Sales, Mike Vagi who brings 20 years of related experience starting and growing companies and Treasurer, Edward Cepuran, who created a successful car auction company that ultimately sold to RM Sotheby's. More information about the leadership team can be found at www.igam.com.

About NRTC Automation

NRTC Automation (previously NRTC Equipment Sales, Inc.), began in 2012, with operations in Ontario, Canada, and Alabama, USA. They offer rapid turnkey solutions for decommissioning and tear-out services for large manufacturers and industrial automation solutions such as robotic training, parts manufacturing, robot repair, and refurbishing. More information on the breadth of our offerings can be found at www.nrtcautomation.com.

