iGan Partners and Medical Alley Announce Strategic Alliance for Medtech Advancement

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - iGan Partners, a Canadian-based firm investing in AI-enabled medtech and digital health in both Canada and the US, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Medical Alley®, the epicenter of health innovation and care®. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development and adoption of pioneering medtech solutions that have the potential to transform healthcare delivery and improve patient outcomes.

As part of this partnership, iGan Partners will work with Medical Alley Starts® – a venture platform which accelerates the formation and growth of startups – to identify, support, and scale innovative medical devices and digital health organizations. By leveraging Medical Alley's extensive network and iGan Partners' investment expertise, the partnership will focus on driving growth and scaling breakthrough technologies in healthcare.

"Our partnership with Medical Alley represents a significant milestone in our mission to expand cross-border collaborations and support companies that are revolutionizing healthcare in US and Canada. Through this collaboration, we are excited to gain early access to a robust pipeline of promising startups while providing our portfolio companies with exceptional resources and strategic guidance," iGan Partners' Founder and Managing Partner Sam Ifergan said.

Medical Alley, recognized as a global leader in health and technology innovation, contributes extensive industry expertise and a robust network of healthcare leaders, startups, and investors to the partnership. This alliance will further enhance iGan Partners' ability to foster collaboration and drive the growth of medtech companies that have the potential to become standard of care.

"This partnership exemplifies our commitment to fostering innovation and supporting emerging healthcare technologies," Medical Alley President and CEO Roberta Antoine Dressen said. "By combining Medical Alley's robust network and resources with iGan Partners' investment expertise, we aim to provide unparalleled opportunities for startup organizations to thrive and make significant advancements to benefit patients around the world."

The partnership is set to kick off with a series of joint initiatives, including participation in industry events and targeted investments in promising medtech startups. These efforts will not only bolster the medtech ecosystem but also pave the way for the development of next-generation healthcare solutions.

About iGan Partners

Founded in 2013, iGan Partners is a Canadian venture capital firm dedicated to healthcare. We invest in and support innovative companies across the AI-enabled medtech and digital health sectors. Our investments focus on US and Canadian companies that are in the pre-commercial or commercial stage of development. With a commitment to transforming healthcare through technology and innovation, we remain focused on investing in companies dedicated to improving patient outcomes while significantly reducing overall healthcare costs. For further information: [email protected]

About Medical Alley®

Founded in 1984, Medical Alley leverages a global network of health technology and care organizations to drive innovation and accelerate the development of breakthrough healthcare solutions to benefit patients around the world. Our vision is to elevate the Medical Alley® region as the epicenter of health innovation and care®. To learn more, https://medicalalley.org/

