iGan Partners, St. Andrews Medical Center, and Previta Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Revolutionize Access to Healthcare Technology in Mexico, Canada, and the US

iGan Partners

13 Sep, 2023

TORONTO and MEXICO CITY, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - iGan Partners, a Canadian-based firm investing in transformative Medical Devices and Digital Health, announced a significant collaboration with the St. Andrews Medical Center and Previta, two esteemed healthcare entities in Mexico. This strategic partnership aims to bridge the gap in quality healthcare by implementing value-based healthcare and clinical evidence-based medical technology, ultimately saving lives and reducing costs.

St. Andrew Medical Center Logo
Previta Logo
As the very first entirely American medical center in Mexico, the St. Andrews Medical Center is set to play a pivotal role in this collaboration. They will dedicate a specific area within their state-of-the-art facility for testing advanced medical devices and software, thus creating an environment to accelerate clinical trials and innovative healthcare deployments.

"We are excited about the opportunity to work in this transformative partnership," said Dr. Andres Ysita, CEO of St. Andrews Medical Center. "Together, we will foster an environment of innovation and evidence-based practices, while driving the adoption of advanced medical technologies for the benefit of patients across Mexico."

Previta, Mexico's leading home healthcare services provider, is joining forces to deliver high-quality healthcare services to patients' homes and hospitals via remote monitoring. Their extensive network and dedication to providing exceptional care are perfectly aligned with the goals of this collaboration.

"At Previta, we are enthusiastic about this collaboration and the potential it holds for patients and healthcare providers," said Dr. Morgan Guerra, CEO of Previta. "By leveraging our expertise in preventive and treatment services, combined with innovative technologies, we can enhance patient outcomes and make a significant positive impact on the delivery of healthcare services throughout Mexico and beyond."

The primary objective of this partnership is to close the gap in quality healthcare technology by harnessing innovation and streamlining its adoption. By bringing advanced medical technologies directly to patients and healthcare providers, the collaboration aims to improve care and enhance patient outcomes.

"We are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with the St. Andrews Medical Center and Previta," said Dr. Lorena Torá, Chief Medical Officer of iGan Partners. "Through our expertise and resources, we aim to transform the healthcare landscape in Mexico, and act as a gateway to ensuring that patients have access to the best medical technologies available. This collaboration represents our commitment to improving lives and making a positive impact on the healthcare industry."

The future appears bright as these three organizations pave the way for transformative advances in healthcare. Please follow the developments for ground-breaking solutions and the positive impact from this powerful alliance.

About iGan Partners:
iGan Partners is transforming healthcare worldwide by investing in emerging AI-enabled Medical Devices and Digital Health/Therapeutics. With a focus on scientific innovation and transformative healthcare solutions, iGan aims to significantly improve patient outcomes while dramatically reducing overall healthcare costs.

About St. Andrews Medical Center:
St. Andrews Medical Center is the first entirely American medical center in Mexico, committed to providing a comprehensive range of medical services and delivering the highest standards of care. With a focus on healthcare innovation, it will accelerate the adoption of advanced medical technologies through evidence-based practices. St Andrews anticipates opening its first location in Queretaro and has plans to open four more locations over the next six years. The organization's mission is to train the next generation of healthcare professionals, upholding the highest standards of patient safety and medical excellence.

About Previta:
Previta is the largest home healthcare services provider in Mexico, offering high-quality services directly to patient's homes. With a focus on preventive and treatment services, it is a population health management platform with a great track record for more than 18 years through their program "Hospital at Home". They have multiple delivery channels and mobile units that offer prevention plans, clinical analysis, medical examinations, remote monitoring, and consulting administration. Previta aims to improve patient outcomes and enhance the delivery of healthcare services throughout Mexico and other regions.

