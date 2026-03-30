IGAPA Highlights Key Trends in Government Relations and Political Campaigns at Washington, D.C. Forum

WASHINGTON, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 11th International Government Relations (GR) & Political Campaigns Forum, organized by IGAPA (International Government Affairs Professional Association), a leading global network of public affairs professionals, convened policymakers, political strategists, consultants, and thought leaders from more than 10 countries to address pressing challenges in governance, elections, and public trust.

IGAPA.net event DC - Katerryna Odarchenko, Felix Li, Duvi Honig and other

The forum brought together a distinguished group of speakers, including Kateryna Odarchenko, CEO of SIC Group and one of the leading international experts in political consulting and strategic communications, who has worked with political leaders, political parties, and major organizations across the United States, Europe, and emerging markets; Paolo von Schirach, President of the Global Policy Institute; Duvi Honig, Founder and CEO of the Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce; Felix Li, Director of Government Affairs at MedAsian; Iryna Kopanytsia, international public affairs expert and Co-Founder and Chief International Officer at Wolves Defense; Jason Shelton, former Mayor of Tupelo, Mississippi, and former Regional Administrator at the U.S. General Services Administration; and Serhii Kolisnyk, head of Lobby Club Kyiv office; and Mykhailo Kukhar, Senior Economist in Ukraine Economic Outlook among others. Additional contributions were made by Stephen Blank, Richard Horowitz, Valeria Smian, Den Tolmor, Aisha Malik, Zoryana Golovata, Ina Coșeru, Dmitriy Kavelashvili, Oksana Koval, and Dr. Kseniya Sotnikova, who moderated the panel and guided discussions across complex geopolitical and government relations issues.

The forum was organized by IGAPA, an international association advancing best practices in government relations and political communications, in partnership with SIC Group USA, Bay Atlantic University, the Global Policy Institute, and the Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA."

Discussions throughout the forum focused on emerging global trends in political campaigning, lobbying practices, and the growing role of technology—particularly artificial intelligence—in shaping elections and public opinion.

Kateryna Odarchenko, CEO of SIC Group USA and a globally recognized political strategist with extensive experience advising political leaders, parties, and high-level decision-maker, emphasized the growing role of technology in shaping modern campaigns:

"Today's political landscape is being rapidly transformed by digital tools and artificial intelligence," Odarchenko said. "While these technologies create new opportunities for engagement, they also pose serious challenges, especially in combating disinformation and preserving public trust. The key issue is trust—without it, democratic systems cannot function effectively."

She also highlighted that modern political campaigns are increasingly driven not only by ideology but by strategic positioning around identity, economic concerns, and security, reflecting a broader rise of resilient populist movements, according to IGAPA's latest analysis of global political and lobbying trends. Elections are becoming more geopolitical in nature, shaped by global factors such as international conflicts, energy security, and relations between major powers, rather than purely domestic issues. At the same time, she noted the growing influence of large corporate actors and sector-driven lobbying—particularly in energy, finance, and technology—signaling a shift toward more complex, multi-level political decision-making.

Through its work, SIC Group continues to support political campaigns, public affairs strategies, and crisis communications initiatives across multiple regions, reflecting its growing international footprint.

Speakers also emphasized that technological disruption has fundamentally changed how people consume information. Jason Shelton highlighted the growing influence of algorithms on public knowledge and warned about the increasing difficulty citizens face in distinguishing between credible information and disinformation.

"The way we receive information today is largely shaped by algorithms," Shelton noted. "This raises urgent questions about regulation, accountability, and the spread of misinformation, which directly impacts democratic processes."

Paolo von Schirach underscored the importance of informed and engaged citizens as the foundation of a functioning democracy.

"A well-functioning democracy is premised on informed citizens who are actively engaged in public life," von Schirach said. "Without that, democratic institutions cannot sustain themselves."

Panel discussions also explored the implications of recent elections on U.S. government relations, as well as ongoing efforts to improve transparency, regulatory frameworks, and ethical standards in lobbying practices worldwide.

Felix Li provided insights into the evolving nature of government relations in China, emphasizing the need for proactive engagement across multiple levels of governance.

"Effective government relations in China requires engagement not only with central authorities but also with sub-national governments, ministries, and industry associations," Li explained. "Businesses must move from reactive approaches to proactive strategies—shifting from policy monitoring to actively shaping policy outcomes."

Duvi Honig highlighted the importance of coalition-building and grassroots engagement in influencing legislation and driving economic development, noting that empowering communities to have a stronger voice is critical in modern governance.

Iryna Kopanytsia addressed challenges within the defense sector, warning that structural imbalances and institutional inefficiencies can hinder innovation and pose broader risks to national and international security.

"In the defense sector, we are seeing a growing imbalance where large corporations dominate lobbying efforts and shape entire policy packages, often at the expense of smaller innovators," Kopanytsia said. "As a result, many frontline technologies fail to perform effectively and require constant adaptation. This is not just an industry issue—it can become a serious risk for Western societies and national security if innovation is constrained and competition is limited."

Zoryana Golovata, Founder and Executive Director of Women's Voice in Action, also contributed to the forum's preparation and discussions, sharing her expertise in leadership development and community resilience developed over more than two decades of work with public leaders and international organizations. She was invited to participate based on her well-established expertise and enduring international reputation, demonstrated through sustained recognition of her work and impact in the field. Her broader work also includes the Creation Triangle Model, an applied framework used in leadership and resilience-focused programs.

The 11th International GR & Political Campaigns Forum reinforced the urgent need for stronger collaboration between governments, businesses, and civil society to address the challenges of a rapidly evolving political and technological landscape.

The forum further underscored IGAPA's role as a leading global platform and rapidly growing international network shaping the future of government relations, political consulting, and public affairs. By bringing together top experts, practitioners, and decision-makers, IGAPA continues to drive innovation, set professional standards, and foster meaningful international cooperation in the field.

As democratic systems worldwide face increasing pressure from misinformation, regulatory gaps, and shifting geopolitical dynamics, participants agreed that transparency, innovation, and public trust will remain central to effective governance in the years ahead.

As IGAPA continues to expand its global network and influence, professionals, organizations, and public affairs leaders are invited to join the association and become part of an international community shaping the future of government relations and political communications. Membership in IGAPA provides access to exclusive events, expert insights, and high-level professional collaboration across regions and sectors.

About partners:

IGAPA (International Government Affairs Professional Association): a leading international association for public affairs professionals, established in 2018. The mission is to promote ethical, effective, and innovative GR affairs practices.

SIC Group: an international consulting firms specializing in political consulting, political technologies, public relations, GR, and anti-crisis communications. The company has a proven record of success, with over 30 election victories, 50 successful anti-crisis projects, and 100 PR campaigns and projects in the USA, EU, Central Asia, and Eastern Europe.

Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA": an organization that conducts educational, analytical, and policymaking projects in the fields of democracy development, awareness campaigns, and advocacy for meaningful social changes. The institution focuses on communicating with decision-makers and providing analytics and solutions.

SOURCE IGAPA