IGAPA Leadership Forum brought together professionals from 8 countries

WASHINGTON , June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 12th, 2023, the International GR Professionals Association (IGAPA) organized the International Leadership Forum at the Capitol Hill Club. This forum brought together leaders from government relations, lobbying, advocacy, and related professions.

The event commenced with an opening address by Kateryna Odarchenko, a renowned political consultant, who emphasized the significance of the IGAPA Leadership Forum for professionals in the fields of GR, advocacy, and lobbying. Odarchenko also highlighted the diverse international representation at the event, with professionals from eight countries including the United States, Slovenia, Bulgaria, France, Japan, Ukraine, Nigeria, and Israel. Additionally, she had the privilege of sharing her company's experience in social engineering, strategic marketing, public relations, and government relations through "SIC Group USA," which operates in Ukraine, the European Union, and the United States.

Throughout the IGAPA Leadership Forum, attendees had the opportunity to learn about best practices in government relations, lobbying, and advocacy while addressing the challenges faced by professionals in these fields. Sarah Pierce acknowledged the increasing involvement of women as GR and lobbying specialists in recent years while emphasizing the need for continued progress. Deborah Skolnick-Einhorn presented compelling advocacy cases for independent schools, particularly regarding the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, showcasing her leadership in advocating for the autonomy of educational institutions.

The forum facilitated engaging discussions on fostering dialogue between government, businesses, and society, exploring the role of companies and associations in this context. Distinguished speakers included Viktoria Spartz, a Congresswoman representing the state of Indiana, advocating for healthcare and education initiatives, highlighted the importance of transparency in the dialogue between the state, business, and society, as it enables governmental representatives to make decisions that benefit the people and establish effective communication. Other notable speakers included Ejike Edward Okpa, James Davis, Mihael Cigler, and Thaddeus Walls.

An important focus of the forum was advocacy for Ukraine and the current international and geopolitical dynamics. Esteemed speakers in this panel included Stephen Blank, Peter Huessy, Jay Townsend, Leif Larson, Galyna Petrushka, and Julia Gershun.

About IGAPA:

IGAPA is the leading international association for GR, lobbying, advocacy, and public affairs professionals that unites specialists from over 10 countries. Together with "SIC Group USA" and Institute for Democracy and Development "PolitA," IGAPA develops practices of transparent dialogue between state, business, and society on an international scale.

SOURCE SIC Group USA LLC