iGarden Debuts TurboX Series Robotic Pool Cleaner and Robotic Lawn Mower

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iGarden, a pioneer in smart, comprehensive outdoor living solutions, is proud to announce the launch of two groundbreaking product series: the iGarden TurboX Series Robotic Pool Cleaner and the iGarden Lawn Mower.

iGarden TurboX Series Robotic Pool Cleaners - Effortless Pool Maintenance Redefined

Featuring a sleek hypercar inspired design packed with state-of-the-art iGarden AI-InverterTM technology that guarantees powerful, long-lasting performance, the iGarden TurboX Series is a year round device, ensuring your pool stays sparkling clean with minimal effort.

Pool Cleaning Powerhouse

Being the Guinness Record Holding Endurance Champion for Longest Continuous Operation robotic pool cleaner, the TurboX series is a pool cleaning powerhouse with the TurboX Master edition featuring a record 15 Hour Marathon performance. Integrated with multiple patented iGarden AI-InverterTM technologies, the TurboX Master boasts greater cleaning and battery efficiency, resulting in a lighter machine and long-lasting performance and run time, allows for up to a month of use without recharging, assuming twice-weekly cleanings*. The TurboX Master also comes with its Turbo mode for 200% extra turbocharged suction to clear those tougher stains.

Effortless Navigation Through Any Pool

Armed with infrared sensors, IMU (inertial measurement unit + gyroscope), and obstacle-crossing design (tracks), the TurboX Master possesses strong compatibility, catering to cleaning needs of all shapes and sizes from pool steps, plateaus and round or oval shaped pools. Its intelligent algorithm allows the TurboX Master to autonomously return to its initial drop-off point when the battery is low, ensuring it does not remain adrift in the middle of the pool.

Intelligent Cleaning Paths

The TurboX series follows an advanced 3D "S" pathing system, methodically cleaning every inch of your pool, leaving no spot untouched. Its modular propeller design gives it an edge when it comes to cleaning tough to remove algae and particles along the water line and bottom of the pool.

Elite Aesthetics and Durability

Featuring multi-layered anti-corrosion and UV-resistant coating, the TurboX Master ensures long-lasting durability against prolonged pool water and sunlight exposure. It also comes integrated with a magnetic filter basket which is designed for easy extraction from the top, making scheduled maintenance a breeze. The holographic touch interface is made for easy operation and resistant to deterioration or water damage.

iGarden Lawn Mower – the All-Terrain Robotic Lawn Mower

Powered by advanced AI technology Zero-turn AWD high traction driving system and the company's inherited energy management system, the iGarden Lawn Mower brings users All-Scenario Friendly robotic lawn mower keeps your lawn perfectly manicured with minimal effort.

Flawless Cutting Performance Without the Hassle

With its built-in AWD, the Garden Lawn Mower can master slopes and hills and offering superior traction when traversing various terrains and precision manoeuvring for flawless cuts on uneven ground. The robust battery system allows the iGarden Lawn Mower to enjoy up to 10 hours of continuous, flawless mowing on a single charge, making it the best maintenance device to ensure your lawn is perfectly maintained at all times, day or night.

Made for Ease of Use and Convenient Wireless Control

Unlike other robotic lawn mowers, the iGarden Lawn Mower comes integrated with LiDAR technology and doesn't require cumbersome perimeter wires or RTK reference stations. With the iGarden Lawn Mower, you can be ready to mow in minutes. Users can easily set up and monitor multiple lawn zones with ease, ensuring every area receives the perfect cut.

Smarter Mapping with AI Vision and Unwavering Precision

Cutting-edge AI technology allows the lawn mower to automate mapping, cross-edge cutting, and seamless obstacle recognition and avoidance. The 360° 430K-point cloud 3D LIDAR ensures stable, interference-free positioning and mapping for unparalleled accuracy and reliability. The iGarden Lawn Mower is specifically designed to avoid cutting flowers, so your garden and hedges remain beautifully untouched.

The iGarden TurboX and TurboX Master will be available in March and April 2025 respectively, and the iGarden lawn mower will be available on Kickstarter in April 2025.

About iGarden

Founded in 1999, iGarden has been at the forefront of revolutionizing outdoor living with smart, comprehensive solutions that seamlessly blend premium energy efficiency with sophisticated design. iGarden is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of technology and design to elevate your everyday lifestyle to new heights of elegance and comfort.

Our product range is meticulously crafted to enhance every aspect of the outdoor experience. From our cutting-edge inverter pool technology to advanced robotic pool cleaners, solar energy panels, robotic lawnmowers, and surfing-swim machines, iGarden offers a holistic suite of solutions that transform your outdoor space into sanctuaries of luxury and efficiency.

At iGarden, we understand that true innovation lies in the details. Our vision is to provide you with hassle-free, stylish, and sustainable outdoor living solutions that not only meet but exceed expectations. Elevate your lifestyle with solutions designed to integrate seamlessly and experience the epitome of performance without the hassle.

