iGarden Opens Pre-Sale for Swim Jet P Series -- The Perfect Swim Jet for Home Pool Fun

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- iGarden, the visionary sub-brand of Fairland Group based on the philosophy of Artful Living Technology-focused on innovative backyard solutions, announced the official pre-sale launch of its Swim Jet P Series. This release marks a significant step in the brand's mission to bring artful living to outdoor spaces, offering families across the United States a revolutionary home pool experience. Customers who register with an email on the official website can enjoy exclusive pre-order savings of up to USD 1,200, available for a limited time until November 9th at igarden website.

iGarden Swim Jet P Series

Designed for both performance and play, the Swim Jet P Series turns any backyard pool into a space for movement, relaxation, and connection. Inspired by jet-engine dynamics, its Ramjet-Profile nozzle and patented flow channel design generate a fan-shaped current wider than traditional swim jets—allowing multiple swimmers to enjoy shared fun and free movement in the water. The Swim Jet P Series has already captured international attention, recently being named one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2025.

At its core lies InverTurbo Tech, powered by a PMSM motor that produces up to 4 m/s (1100 GPM) of steady, energy-efficient water flow. The result is a strong yet silky-smooth current that supports everything from endurance training to casual swims, offering the ultimate balance of power and comfort.

With five intelligent waving modes, users can switch effortlessly from gentle training to dynamic family play. A touchscreen interface, mobile app, and Bluetooth remote make control seamless from poolside or afar—whether it's morning exercise, kids' playtime, or evening relaxation.

"The Swim Jet P Series is about rediscovering joy in the everyday," said Wind Gong, Chief Marketing Officer of iGarden. "It transforms water into an experience that's powerful, beautiful, and shared—helping families live actively and artfully, together."

Compact, stylish, and easy to install, the Swim Jet P Series also comes with a three-year warranty and official installation for pre-order customers. Full retail availability will follow later this fall, but early subscribers can already secure the best value and delivery priority through the pre-sale program.

About iGarden

As an innovative sub-brand of Fairland Group, iGarden has been bringing joyful, artful living to families worldwide. By blending eco-smart technology with refined design, we shape outdoor spaces that feel alive, effortless, and inspiring. Our thoughtfully curated range—from pool cleaners and pumps to swim jets and lawn mowers—is crafted to elevate everyday living—quiet, sustainable, and beautiful.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling—of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion. Always joyful. Always inspiring. Always sustainable.

Official Website: igarden.ai.

SOURCE iGarden-Fairland Group