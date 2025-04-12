iGarden Robotics: Meeting Your Future Life Utopia at Expo 2025

Does Plato's Utopia find its place in the future life? The Expo 2025 shows this as a 'robotics' dialogue with iGarden.

HONG KONG, April 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the mid-nineteenth century, the Great Exhibition in London started the nearly 175-year history of World Expos, driven by a spark of "human crazy" : innovative desire, deep humanity, and revolutionary dreams. Once every five years, this spectacle has become a prophetic stage where future dreams come to life.

iGarden Robotics at Expo 2025

From color televisions to touchscreens, X-ray machines to quantum computing, the Crystal Palace to the Eiffel Tower, the first humanoid to the first moon sample - an explosion of groundbreaking exhibits first debuted at the World Expos, reshaping the future of human living through the world's most promising discoveries.

We are living those dreams today, and the new sparks are taking shape.

In 2025, iGarden robotics, launched by Fairland Group Limited, is excited to be part of the world's top global gathering and share a glimpse of outdoor robotic life within this mega journey of human progress. Fairland Group was officially announced to be the participating partner in the "Future Life Expo: Future Life Experience" at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Let's "Designing Future Society for Our Lives" together!

World-Record Today, Your Everyday Utopia Tomorrow

Powered by a team of geeks, iGarden offers high-performing tech solutions and robotics, proven by 5 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles and driven by consistently "Human Crazy" innovation. From outdoor intelligence and new energy to bio water treatment, iGarden Robotics aspires to transform 500 million global gardens into vibrant, futuristic living spaces.

Picture your future backyard 'Utopia,' partnered with world-record iGarden robotics. Enjoy pure relaxation in your pool, heated with the most energy-saving technology, and surrounded by the quietest pool system. Feel completely free as longest-duration robots and AIoT control manage your crystal-clear pool, luxurious green lawn, and whole-home energy usage, all year round.

One Family One iGarden – it is Fairland Group's crazy dream that transforms world-record robotic technologies into day-to-day inventions, with the collaborative support of all partners from over 120 countries.

Moments of wonder at the Expo reveal the future. This year, let's explore outdoor life with iGarden robotics.

Media Contact:

Nicole Chan

[email protected]

0086-20-87327767

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2662948/iGarden_Robotics_Expo_2025.jpg