iGarden Unveils New AI-Powered Pool and Lawn Innovations at CES 2026, Advancing Its Next-Generation AI Ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- iGarden, the global pioneer in artful living technology and smart garden robotics solutions from Fairland Group, today unveiled its trust-centered AI Ecosystem and three new flagship products at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026 (Booth #51248): the iGarden Pool Cleaner M1 Pro Max, iGarden Swim Jet X series, and iGarden Lawn Mower L/ L AWD Series. As outdoor living becomes the next strategic frontier in whole–home smart technology, iGarden's global debut of its AI Ecosystem introduces next-generation interconnectivity in smart garden robotics, positioning the brand at the forefront of this rapidly evolving space.

iGarden Ecosystem

Innovation Utopia: iGarden's AI Ecosystem for Artful Living

iGarden establishes an innovative foundation for artful living with its cost-effective, trust-centered AI Ecosystem to deliver worry-free maintenance and robust security. The iGarden AI ecosystem seamlessly integrates advanced hardware with intelligent software solutions, including the iGarden app and AI-driven features to address the demands of modern smart garden scenarios.

At its core is the iGarden Central Control, which provides zero-lag stability and comprehensive device management to automate complex multi-device interactions with professional-grade precision. The iGarden App serves as a single platform to manage the entire backyard experience, while the iGarden Portal supports service partners with remote diagnostics, predictive maintenance, and streamlined inventory management, ensuring proactive and reliable support.

iGarden Expands Globally, from Performance to Trust

Reinforcing its commitment to superior quality and certified innovation, iGarden received the prestigious TÜV Rheinland certification live at CES, highlighting the brand's reliability and leadership in the industry. This milestone makes the iGarden Pool Cleaner M series the world's first pool cleaning system to earn a TÜV Rheinland certification as recognition for its advanced deep-cleaning capabilities. iGarden continues to integrate smart technology with artful living, delivering solutions that address real-life challenges and enhance the way people enjoy their outdoor spaces.

Beyond Limit: Innovation with Purpose, Enhancing Life with Technology

iGarden Pool Cleaner M1 Pro Max - Redefining Autonomous Pool Care

iGarden Pool Cleaner M1 Pro Max is an AI-powered flagship pool cleaning robot. Recognized as a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree, it combines dual-camera 3D vision with intelligent algorithms to precisely perceive the environment, plan paths, and avoid obstacles. With adaptive AI suction, dual-pump power, and extended runtime, it delivers a truly smarter, deeper, and effortless cleaning experience.

20-Hour Ultra-Long Runtime: An extended runtime that is nearly 5x the industry average, allowing for continuous, high-frequency operation to ensure even the largest pools receive a thorough, deep cleaning without interruption.

An extended runtime that is nearly 5x the industry average, allowing for continuous, high-frequency operation to ensure even the largest pools receive a thorough, deep cleaning without interruption. Dual-System Architecture for Deep Cleaning: Integrating dual-pump power with adaptive AI suction, the M1 Pro Max intelligently detects debris and boosts negative pressure to lift the most stubborn grime for a deeper clean.

Integrating dual-pump power with adaptive AI suction, the M1 Pro Max intelligently detects debris and boosts negative pressure to lift the most stubborn grime for a deeper clean. Industry-First Dual-Camera 3D Vision: Equipped with twin UHD cameras to precisely perceive the environment in 3D, ensuring complete coverage and precise obstacle avoidance through smarter path planning.

Equipped with twin UHD cameras to precisely perceive the environment in 3D, ensuring complete coverage and precise obstacle avoidance through smarter path planning. Dual-Layered Anti-Clog Filtration: A specialized two-tier system that maintains consistent suction by capturing both large and microscopic particles, making the entire process more effortless and effective.

iGarden Swim Jet X Series - Intuitive Aquatic Fitness & Fun, Anywhere

The Swim Jet X Series, a CES Innovation Awards® 2026 Honoree, brings high-performance swim training and recreation to any pool with an ultra-portable cordless design and intuitive one-touch control for instant operation.

Powerful, customizable currents up to 250m³/h, delivering a smooth and consistent swimming experience.

up to 250m³/h, delivering a smooth and consistent swimming experience. AI-Inverter technology that provides up to 3.5 m/s flow speed and 250 m³/h maximum water volume, delivering a strong and stable current for an enhanced swimming experience.

that provides up to 3.5 m/s flow speed and 250 m³/h maximum water volume, delivering a strong and stable current for an enhanced swimming experience. Up to 10 hours of battery life , enabling uninterrupted use of family pool fun and swim training.

, enabling uninterrupted use of family pool fun and swim training. Easy suitcase-style portability with wheels and handles ensures smooth one–hand mobility and accessible use anywhere.

with wheels and handles ensures smooth one–hand mobility and accessible use anywhere. Smart app control through the iGarden app to adjust flow intensity, monitor performance, and access data-driven, customizable workouts.

iGarden Lawn Mower L Series / L AWD Series — Boundless, Powerful, Long-Lasting

The iGarden Lawn Mower L Series and L AWD Series introduce hands-free innovation to robotic lawn care, combining advanced AI with robust engineering for effortless, all-terrain mowing.

True Plug-and-Play: 5-minute setup with no perimeter wires or RTK antenna installation required.

5-minute setup with no perimeter wires or RTK antenna installation required. 8-Hour Ultra-Long Runtime: Up to 8 hours of runtime on a single charge—finish the entire lawn in one go without mid-job charging breaks.

Up to 8 hours of runtime on a single charge—finish the entire lawn in one go without mid-job charging breaks. Smart LiDAR and AI Vision , paired with a 1080p HD camera and ultra-wide 110° field of view, for precise lawn mapping and real-time adaptation.

, paired with a 1080p HD camera and ultra-wide 110° field of view, for precise lawn mapping and real-time adaptation. Advanced navigation capabilities that handle complex landscapes, slopes up to 70% (35°), and obstacle avoidance with ease.

that handle complex landscapes, slopes up to 70% (35°), and obstacle avoidance with ease. Uniform, precise cutting across every inch of the lawn through intelligent route planning.

across every inch of the lawn through intelligent route planning. Durable, easy-to-maintain design with intuitive controls and seamless integration into the iGarden AI ecosystem.

"We're proud to be leading the evolution of the smart backyard, where technology acts in the background, converting complexity into simple, elegant experiences," said Charlene Feng, Global Brand Manager at iGarden. "With our trust-centered AI Ecosystem and next-generation products, we're delivering a new wave of intelligent autonomous devices that bring professional-grade results with real convenience. Together, we're empowering families to reclaim their time, connect, and experience the art of living every day."

About iGarden

As the innovative sub–brand of Fairland Group, iGarden is leading the global AI Garden revolution. By fusing advanced AI with eco–smart design, we create outdoor spaces that think, adapt, and self–manage. Our curated portfolio, from AI–enhanced pool cleaners and swim jets to smart lawn mowers, AI–driven pumps, and AIoT systems, delivers a seamless lifestyle that is quiet, sustainable, and beautifully intelligent.

With iGarden, outdoor living becomes a feeling of ease, of connection, of art in everyday motion.

Always Intelligent. Always Inspiring. Always Sustainable.

Media contact

Vanishaa Doshi

[email protected]

415-506-8662

SOURCE iGarden