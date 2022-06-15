IGBT Market Size to Grow by USD 5.70 Billion| Evolving Opportunities with Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. among others|Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?

The IGBT modules product segment held the largest IGBT market share in 2020.

The IGBT modules product segment held the largest IGBT market share in 2020. What was the anticipated YOY in 2021?

Estimated YOY in 2021 was 12.23%

Estimated YOY in 2021 was 12.23% What is the market vendor landscape like?

The IGBT market is concentrated.

The IGBT market is concentrated. How big is the APAC market?

69% of the growth will be contributed by APAC.

IGBT Market Vendor Insights

The IGBTmarket is concentrated and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.

To make the most of the opportunities and recover from post COVID-19 impact, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this igbt market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Key companies covered in the report with their prominent offerings are:

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.: The company offers IGBT modules such as IPM, PIM, Chopper, and more.

Hitachi Ltd.: The company offers IGBT for wide range of applications such as railway applications and various power conveters.

Infineon Technologies AG: The company offers high quality IGBT power modules in different product families, configurations, current ratings as well as IGBT chip generations for an almost infinite number of applications.

Littelfuse Inc.: The company offers wide range of IGBT such as BiMOSFET, NPT, XPT, and more.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.: The company offers IGBT modules such as T series, S series, and others.

Some other companies covered in this report are:

ON Semiconductor Corp.

Renesas Electronics Corp.

SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

STMicroelectronics NV

Toshiba Corp.

IGBT Market Revenue-generating Segment Insights

Product

IGBT Modules: The IGBT market share growth by the IGBT modules will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the rising demand for energy efficiency, power control units (PCU) are employed in EV/HEVs. The percentage share of EV/HEVs will increase during the forecast period due to their growing adoption worldwide.

IGBT Modules: The IGBT market share growth by the IGBT modules will be significant during the forecast period. Due to the rising demand for energy efficiency, power control units (PCU) are employed in EV/HEVs. The percentage share of EV/HEVs will increase during the forecast period due to their growing adoption worldwide.

Discrete IGBTs

Application

EV/HEVs:



Industrial



Motor Drives



Consumer Appliances



Others

Geographic

APAC: 69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), and India are the key markets for IGBT in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The APAC region is expected to grow at a strong rate during the forecast period due to the fast pace of industrialization in developing countries of the region and the increasing adoption of renewable energy and EVs in China, Japan, and India.

69% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. , , (Republic of Korea), and are the key markets for IGBT in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The APAC region is expected to grow at a strong rate during the forecast period due to the fast pace of industrialization in developing countries of the region and the increasing adoption of renewable energy and EVs in , , and India.

Europe



North America



South America



MEA

IGBT Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The IGBT market report covers the following areas:

IGBT Market Key Takeaways

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist IGBT market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the IGBT market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the IGBT market across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of IGBT market vendors

IGBT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.08% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 5.70 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 12.23 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA, APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 69% Key consumer countries China, Japan, South Korea (Republic of Korea), US, and India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Littelfuse Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., ON Semiconductor Corp., Renesas Electronics Corp., SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, STMicroelectronics NV, and Toshiba Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Market characteristics



Exhibit 11: Value chain analysis

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition



Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

Exhibit 14: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 15: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of buyers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Threat of new entrants

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of substitutes

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of rivalry

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Market condition - Five forces 2020

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Comparison by Product

5.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 25: IGBT modules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.3 IGBT modules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: IGBT modules - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 27: Discrete IGBTs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

5.4 Discrete IGBTs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Discrete IGBTs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 29: Market opportunity by Product

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 31: Comparison by Application

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: EV/HEVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.3 EV/HEVs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: EV/HEVs - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 34: Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 35: Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 36: Motor drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.5 Motor drives - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 37: Motor drives - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 38: Consumer appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.6 Consumer appliances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 39: Consumer appliances - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 40: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 41: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Application

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

7 Customer landscape

7.1 Overview

8 Geographic Landscape

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 45: Geographic comparison

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 46: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 47: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 48: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 49: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 50: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 53: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

Exhibit 54: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 55: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)



Exhibit 56: Key leading countries

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 57: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 58: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

10.1 Competitive Overview

Exhibit 59: Vendor landscape

10.2 Overview

Exhibit 60: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 61: Industry risks

10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 63: Market positioning of vendors

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 64: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments

11.3 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 66: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 67: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 68: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 69: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments

11.4 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 70: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 71: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 73: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 74: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments

11.5 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 75: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 76: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 77: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus



Exhibit 78: Littelfuse Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 79: Littelfuse Inc. - Business segments

11.6 Littelfuse Inc.

Exhibit 80: Littelfuse Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 81: Littelfuse Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 82: Littelfuse Inc. - Segment focus



Exhibit 83: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 84: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments

11.7 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 85: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 86: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 87: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 88: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 89: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments

11.8 ON Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 90: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 91: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Key customers



Exhibit 92: ON Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 93: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 94: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments

11.9 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 95: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 97: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 98: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG - Product and service

11.10 SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG

Exhibit 99: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG - Key offerings



Exhibit 100: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 101: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments

11.11 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 102: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus



Exhibit 104: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 105: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments

11.12 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 106: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

12 Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

Exhibit 108: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 109: Research Methodology

12.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 110: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 111: Information sources



Exhibit 112: List of abbreviations

12.4 List of abbreviations

