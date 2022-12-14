IGBT market size to grow by USD 7,292.66 million From 2022 to 2027: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, & market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global IGBT market as a part of the semiconductor market. The parent market, the semiconductor market, covers manufacturers of semiconductors and related products. Technavio defines semiconductor manufacturers as the companies that are involved in the production of integrated circuits (ICs) such as memory, logic, analog, and micro components; optoelectronics; sensors; and discrete semiconductors. The global IGBT market size is forecast to grow by USD 7,292.66 million at a CAGR of 12.3% between 2022 and 2027.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global IGBT Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying full report, request a report sample

Global IGBT market - Customer Landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global IGBT market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global IGBT market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors. The market is witnessing technological advances with vendors trying to capture a dominant share of the market. They are continuously experimenting with SiC- and GaN-based materials for more efficient power management tools. They are also designing IGBTs specifically for applications such as EV/HEVs and renewable energy sources. Such developments are expected to intensify the competition in the market over the forecast period.

Vendor Offerings -

ABB Ltd. - The company offers IGBT which is available to the module, press-pack, and hybrid manufacturers in the range of 1200 to 6500 volts based on the now well-established SPT technology.

- The company offers IGBT which is available to the module, press-pack, and hybrid manufacturers in the range of 1200 to 6500 volts based on the now well-established SPT technology. Danfoss AS - The company offers IGBT which is used for solutions in e-mobility, energy, and industrial applications.

- The company offers IGBT which is used for solutions in e-mobility, energy, and industrial applications. Infineon Technologies AG - The company offers IGBT which is used for a wide range of applications such as railway applications and various power converters.

- The company offers IGBT which is used for a wide range of applications such as railway applications and various power converters. For Details on vendor and its offerings – Buy the report!

Global IGBT market - Segmentation Assessment

Geography Overview

By geography, the global IGBT market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and an accurate estimation of the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global IGBT market.

APAC will account for 50% of the market's growth during the forecast period. Factors such as rapid industrialization in developing countries and increasing adoption of renewable energy and EVs in China , India , and Japan , and the rising demand for energy-efficient solutions are driving the growth of the IGBT market in APAC.

Segment Overview

By product, the global IGBT market is segmented into IGBT modules and discrete IGBTs.

The market share growth of the IGBT modules segment will be higher than the other segments during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the increasing demand for high-power devices. Also, the increased adoption of energy-saving measures by governments across the globe is contributing to the growth of the segment.

Download a sample report

Global IGBT market – Market Dynamics

Leading Driver - The rising demand for energy-efficient electronic products is driving the growth of the market. Growing concerns over carbon emissions are compelling governments across the world to frame policies to ensure environmental safety by creating awareness programs and encouraging people to reduce energy consumption. To cater to the evolving market demands, electronics device manufacturers are focusing on the development of energy-efficient products. This has led to an increase in the demand for power electronic products such as IGBTs. They provide stable electric power to ensure higher efficiency, higher performance, and extended life of the device. Thus with the rising demand for energy-efficient products, the demand for IGBTs will increase during the forecast period.



The rising demand for energy-efficient electronic products is driving the growth of the market. Growing concerns over carbon emissions are compelling governments across the world to frame policies to ensure environmental safety by creating awareness programs and encouraging people to reduce energy consumption. To cater to the evolving market demands, electronics device manufacturers are focusing on the development of energy-efficient products. This has led to an increase in the demand for power electronic products such as IGBTs. They provide stable electric power to ensure higher efficiency, higher performance, and extended life of the device. Thus with the rising demand for energy-efficient products, the demand for IGBTs will increase during the forecast period. Key Trend - Functional consolidation of semiconductor devices is the key trend in the market. The rise in the digitalization of electronic devices has increased the integration of semiconductor components, such as sensors, ICs, and microcontrollers with IGBT. This is done to enhance the performance in semiconductor devices, including IGBTs. The integration provides a lot of insights in the form of data, which can be analyzed to detect potential key areas for improvements in applications as well as in semiconductor devices. This improves the efficiency and reliability of the entire circuit and this combination of technologies ensure a smooth flow of operations. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Functional consolidation of semiconductor devices is the key trend in the market. The rise in the digitalization of electronic devices has increased the integration of semiconductor components, such as sensors, ICs, and microcontrollers with IGBT. This is done to enhance the performance in semiconductor devices, including IGBTs. The integration provides a lot of insights in the form of data, which can be analyzed to detect potential key areas for improvements in applications as well as in semiconductor devices. This improves the efficiency and reliability of the entire circuit and this combination of technologies ensure a smooth flow of operations. This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period. Major Challenge - Rising competition from wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor materials is the major challenge in the market. WBG semiconductors are considered more efficient than the existing silicon devices due to their higher temperature operating capabilities. They do not require outer cooling and can switch frequencies with lesser noise. Also, the materials used in WBG semiconductors such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) significantly improve energy efficiency and will reduce system costs, which cannot be attained while using silicon-based IGBT devices. Such benefits are expected to replace IGBTs with WBG semiconductors, thereby negatively impacting the market growth.

Driver, Trend, & Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about consequences & sustainability of businesses, find a few insights from a sample report!

What are the Key Data Covered in this IGBT Market Report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period.

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the IGBT market and its contribution to the parent market.

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior.

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa .

, , APAC, , and the and . A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of IGBT market vendors.

Related Reports:

The compound semiconductor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 15,951.15 million . The increasing demand for enhanced power density is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as manufacturing complexities of compound semiconductors may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.79% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The increasing demand for enhanced power density is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as manufacturing complexities of compound semiconductors may impede the market growth. The BCD power IC market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 11,032.12 million . The growth in smart home and smart grid technology is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as power performance challenges in mobile computing may impede the market growth.

IGBT Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 177 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 12.3% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7292.66 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 12.07 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Danfoss AS, Hitachi Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Jilin Sino Microelectronics Co. Ltd., Littelfuse Inc., MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Sanken Electric Co Ltd, SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG, STARPOWER SEMICONDUCTOR Ltd, STMicroelectronics NV, Toshiba Corp., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., IXYS Corp, Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors NV, ON Semiconductor Corp, Renesas Electronics Corp., and ROHM Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global IGBT market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global IGBT market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Product

6.3 IGBT modules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on IGBT modules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on IGBT modules - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on IGBT modules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on IGBT modules - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Discrete IGBTs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Discrete IGBTs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Discrete IGBTs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Discrete IGBTs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Discrete IGBTs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 42: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 43: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 44: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 45: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 46: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 EV or HEVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 47: Chart on EV or HEVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on EV or HEVs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 49: Chart on EV or HEVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 50: Data Table on EV or HEVs - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Industrial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Motor drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Motor drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Motor drives - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Motor drives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Motor drives - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Consumer appliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Consumer appliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Consumer appliance - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Consumer appliance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Consumer appliance - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 67: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 68: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 69: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 71: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 105: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 107: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 113: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 114: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 115: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 116: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 117: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 118: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 119: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 120: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 121: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

12.4 Danfoss AS

Exhibit 124: Danfoss AS - Overview



Exhibit 125: Danfoss AS - Business segments



Exhibit 126: Danfoss AS - Key news



Exhibit 127: Danfoss AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 128: Danfoss AS - Segment focus

12.5 Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 129: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 130: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 131: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 132: Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.6 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 133: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 134: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 135: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 136: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

12.7 Infineon Technologies AG

Exhibit 138: Infineon Technologies AG - Overview



Exhibit 139: Infineon Technologies AG - Business segments



Exhibit 140: Infineon Technologies AG - Key news



Exhibit 141: Infineon Technologies AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: Infineon Technologies AG - Segment focus

12.8 Jilin Sino Microelectronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 143: Jilin Sino Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Jilin Sino Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Jilin Sino Microelectronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.9 Littelfuse Inc.

Exhibit 146: Littelfuse Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Littelfuse Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Littelfuse Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 149: Littelfuse Inc. - Segment focus

12.10 MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp.

Exhibit 150: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 151: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 152: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 153: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 Microchip Technology Inc.

Exhibit 155: Microchip Technology Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 156: Microchip Technology Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Microchip Technology Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 158: Microchip Technology Inc. - Segment focus

12.12 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 159: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 160: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 161: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 162: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 163: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

12.13 ON Semiconductor Corp

Exhibit 164: ON Semiconductor Corp - Overview



Exhibit 165: ON Semiconductor Corp - Business segments



Exhibit 166: ON Semiconductor Corp - Key offerings



Exhibit 167: ON Semiconductor Corp - Segment focus

12.14 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 168: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 169: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 171: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

12.15 SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 172: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 173: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 174: SEMIKRON Elektronik GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.16 STMicroelectronics NV

Exhibit 175: STMicroelectronics NV - Overview



Exhibit 176: STMicroelectronics NV - Business segments



Exhibit 177: STMicroelectronics NV - Key news



Exhibit 178: STMicroelectronics NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: STMicroelectronics NV - Segment focus

12.17 Toshiba Corp.

Exhibit 180: Toshiba Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Toshiba Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Toshiba Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 183: Toshiba Corp. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 184: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 185: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 186: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 187: Research methodology



Exhibit 188: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 189: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 190: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio