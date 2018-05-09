IGD's Africa Investment Rising Roadshow Tour to Continue Building Momentum on Greater U.S.-Africa Trade and Investment

The U.S. roadshow tour, "Africa Investment Rising: Building Momentum for Investing in Africa's Economic Prosperity", took place from April 18-May 1, and traveled to four U.S. cities to re-shape perceptions on doing business in Africa by bringing trade and investment opportunities to U.S. companies and forging stronger connections between U.S. and African business leaders in key growth sectors.

Launching in Washington, D.C., the roadshow tour traveled to New York City to highlight financing and investment opportunities; Des Moines, IA for agriculture and agro-industry; and Houston, TX for energy and power. The roadshow tour is a component of IGD's Africa Investment Rising campaign.

The African Development Bank (AfDB) Group and USAID's East Africa and Southern Africa Trade and Investment Hubs are Premier Sponsors of the Africa Investment Rising Roadshow Tour.

Sub-Saharan Africa is one of the fastest growing regions in the world, consistently averaging GDP growth of 5.2 percent. Only about 1.5 percent of U.S. exports are flowing into sub-Saharan Africa.

"The African continent offers some of the highest returns on investment and lucrative business opportunities," said Dr. Mima S. Nedelcovych, President & CEO of the Initiative for Global Development. "The full roadshow tour seeks to give U.S. investors insight and strategic connections on doing business in Africa."

The roadshow tour will culminate in Johannesburg, South Africa, where U.S. and African private sector leaders and investors from all sectors are invited to attend the IGD Frontier 100 Forum on Nov. 5-6, on securing public and private sector investments for growth.

The Frontier 100 Forum will be followed by the African Development Bank's Africa Investment Forum (AIF) from Nov. 7-9. The AIF is a platform to enhance private-sector cooperation and is a transactional marketplace dedicated to advancing projects to bankable stages, raising capital, and accelerating the financial closure of deals.

