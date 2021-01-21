IGEL Accelerates Partner Success with New Global Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the launch of IGEL Velocity, a newly redesigned global partner program focused on enabling partner success and sales growth through skills development and joint customer engagement.

"The end-user computing, VDI and cloud workspaces market has grown significantly in the last twelve months, due to the widespread shift to remote work and hybrid work scenarios driven by the global health crisis, and a recent IDC report1 predicts that by 2022, an additional $2 billion will be spent in this market," said Balaji Subramanian, Global Channel Chief, IGEL. "In fact, the pandemic increased the need for partners to help drive business outcomes and accelerate our customers' digital transformation journey. As a 100-percent channel-focused company, IGEL is committed to empowering our channel partners in capturing the market opportunities created by this shift, and building further on the success they've already experienced."

Recently, Jay McBain, Forrester Principal Analyst, Channel Partnerships and Alliances wrote, "The channel was recognized by governments and businesses, and rightly so, as an 'essential service' globally pivoted in a matter of days to build a remote topology on behalf of their customers. Scraping up every last piece of laptop inventory on the planet and enabling users with unified-communications-as-a-service functionality to carry on their jobs without a hitch will always be viewed as a major success story of the channel."

IGEL's channel investment also includes the establishment of a new Business Development team, led by Leigh Howard, Vice President, EMEA Channel Business Development and International Sales, which will strongly focus on growing IGEL's channel business the UK and Germany during 2021, with future plans to expand across EMEA. "Our focus is to work with the different channel roles that we see – Advisor, Reseller, Integrator, Services Provider – and build customer engagement through these types of partners," continued Subramanian.

IGEL Velocity Creates Opportunity, Drives Profitability

IGEL Velocity will help partners create new opportunities to grow their business more quickly and profitability. Furthermore, to increase the ease-of-doing business and the partner experience, IGEL Velocity partners will gain exclusive access to the resources that drive business success through access to IGEL sales and technical training through IGEL Academy, and deal registration, new rebates, new market development funds (MDF) and other programs through IGEL Launchpad, the new partner portal.

"IGEL Velocity will further enable our partners to guide their customers throughout their digital transformation journeys, while at the same time aligning with the business outcomes they are solving for," said Phil Eden, Senior Director of North America Channel Sales, IGEL. "To achieve this, our global partner program focuses on three key areas – training, customer success and sales growth."

IGEL Velocity includes three program tiers:

Entry Partner . Partners will be required to obtain fundamental sales and technical proficiency in IGEL products and solutions, developing a pipeline and their first sale.

Partners will be required to obtain fundamental sales and technical proficiency in IGEL products and solutions, developing a pipeline and their first sale. Expert Partner. The partner will be required to develop a dedicated IGEL practice with designated sales and technical staff who are leading new customer acquisitions, co-sell opportunities, and growing the partner's competency in providing IGEL products and solutions.

The partner will be required to develop a dedicated IGEL practice with designated sales and technical staff who are leading new customer acquisitions, co-sell opportunities, and growing the partner's competency in providing IGEL products and solutions. Elite Partner. Partners to consistently sell the IGEL portfolio, either regionally or globally, and have a fully-dedicated IGEL practice committed to driving sales, acquiring new logos, increasing wallet share, renewing, and delivering services and support, are eligible for this tier.

"While revenue targets are an important part of measuring value and program success, the IGEL Velocity Program will also measure skills and certifications, partner sourced pipeline and sales, as well as measuring customer satisfaction for the partners who deliver services and support," continued Eden.

For more insights from IGEL Elite Partners on the value of the new IGEL Velocity Program, see partner support quotes here. For more information on IGEL Velocity, visit https://www.igel.com/partners/.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

1 IDC FutureScape: Worldwide Future of Work 2021 Predictions. (October 2020)

