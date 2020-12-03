IGEL Achieves VMware Horizon 8 Validation

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the validation of IGEL OS-powered solutions with VMware Horizon 8. The company also announced that IGEL OS and the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) are now part of VMware's TestDrive program. Additionally, IGEL has renewed its Advanced tier membership in VMware's TAP program, Taken all together, these moves demonstrate IGEL's commitment to their partnership with VMware and dedication to the companies' mutual customers.

"IGEL is pleased to be deepening our relationship with VMware through the validation of our industry-leading edge OS solutions for Horizon 8, along with our support for both the VMware TestDrive and TAP programs," said Bill McCarthy, Vice President, Business Development, IGEL. "Together, we are making it easier and faster for partners and customers to interact with our combined virtual and cloud desktop delivery solutions and identify what will work best within their unique environments. For example, with VMware TestDrive, participating partners and customers can connect with IGEL UMS and demo IGEL OS in their VMware cloud workspaces infrastructure, using the most recent versions of VMware Horizon and VMware Workspace ONE."

Through the TestDrive program, mutual VMware partners and customers can now explore VMware solutions alongside applications and services from ecosystem partners, including IGEL, modelled on typical customer use cases in a real-world environment. "Together with VMware, we are more securely extending the digital workspace by providing all the tools users need to be productive from anywhere," continued McCarthy.

"We are pleased that IGEL has validated IGEL OS for VMware Horizon 8. This signifies to customers that IGEL OS can be deployed with the knowledge and assurance that IGEL supports the specified versions and configurations on VMware Horizon 8," said Pat Lee, Vice President, Strategic & Emerging Partners, VMware. "VMware values IGEL's commitment to its partnership with VMware and is pleased to showcase IGEL's IGEL OS on the VMware Marketplace and in the VMware TestDrive program."

To learn more about IGEL's alliance with VMware, visit https://www.igel.com/vmware/ or IGEL's VMware Marketplace listing at https://marketplace.cloud.vmware.com/services?search=IGEL.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

VMware, Horizon, and Workspace ONE are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

SOURCE IGEL

