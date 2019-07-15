IGEL and CloudJumper Partner to Simplify the Deployment and Management of Cloud Workspaces Delivered on Azure

LAS VEGAS, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, and CloudJumper, a Microsoft named leading partner for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), today announced, during Microsoft Inspire, a partnership to simplify the deployment and management of cloud workspaces, including WVD workspaces delivered on Microsoft Azure. By leveraging the secure and adaptive Linux-based IGEL OS, the companies are making it easier to adopt multi-session Windows 10 desktops and applications.

"CloudJumper offers a remarkably simple and cost-effective path to implement WVD cloud workspaces," said Casey Cheyne, Vice President, Cloud Partnerships, IGEL. "By matching their simple pricing model with technology and services that optimize costs by dynamically scaling server resources, they are able to deliver cloud workspaces that are secure, enterprise-grade and WVD ready. CloudJumper is an ideal partner for IGEL as we move to support any cloud, any device, anywhere."

"Like CloudJumper, IGEL is focused on future-proofing today's cloud workspaces," said Robin Brandl, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, CloudJumper. "IGEL delivers end user computing solutions that are simple, smart and secure so that today's dynamic workplaces can embrace any cloud technology that best supports their business demands. We are eager to collaborate on further integrations between our technologies, especially in support of the simplified adoption of WVD."

The CloudJumper Cloud Workspace® Management Suite (CWMS) is a simple software platform for managing all technology layers of a RDS/WaaS/VDI deployment. The solution was designed to easily provision and manage cloud workspace solutions using existing infrastructure, hypervisors and other technology investments. CWMS aggregates all the layers of the cloud workspace stack, whether Azure, Google, AWS or private cloud, and delivers a centralized location to simply oversee, manage and control every aspect of the entire cloud workspace deployment.

By combining CloudJumper's CWMS and IGEL's Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack software which includes IGEL OS and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), enterprises can access a highly optimized Cloud DaaS solution ideal for all types of use cases. IGEL OS is a highly secure Linux distribution with a minimal attack surface to fortify your enterprise against malware. It can run on any compatible 64-bit x86 device to extend your endpoint hardware investments. Supporting more than 17 different remote display protocols, IGEL OS is purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual environments of all types. IGEL UMS is built for security and ease of administration, featuring a drag-and-drop interface with policy driven controls as well as role-based access control, enabling easy management of tens of thousands of users with one full-time employee.

Availability

The CloudJumper CWMS is integrated with the IGEL UMS today via a custom partition. The companies plan to co-develop full integration between CloudJumper CWMS and IGEL's OS firmware in the coming months.

Demonstrations of the combined solution can be seen this week during Microsoft Inspire, July 14 through 18, in IGEL Booth #2513 or CloudJumper Booth #1806. For more information, visit https://www.igel.com/event/microsoft-inspire/.

