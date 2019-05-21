IGEL and ControlUp Partner to Deliver a More Seamless and Productive End User Computing Experience

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN JOSE, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, and ControlUp, the leading IT management and IT monitoring solution, today announced a strategic partnership in which IGEL will integrate with ControlUp's real-time monitoring and analytics capabilities via the IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS). As a result, users of IGEL OS and IGEL UMS will have fingertip access to the health of their virtual and physical endpoints to improve user experience and productivity.

"As our customers modernize their EUC environments with IGEL OS and its support for any device, any cloud, anywhere, the complexity of their IT infrastructure can grow. By offering integrated support for the ControlUp platform, our mutual customers can gain the real-time monitoring and analytics they need to improve user experience, fast," said Simon Clephan, Vice President of Business Development and Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "Users can launch the real-time ControlUp console from the IGEL UMS for the rich analytics and root-cause discovery they need to quickly pinpoint issues – even before they happen – so users can remain productive and happy."

"By integrating the ControlUp platform with the IGEL UMS, we are quickly giving thousands of IGEL customers the real-time monitoring they need to seamlessly provide better control and remediation for their increasingly diverse endpoints and infrastructure," said Amir Harel, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, ControlUp. "IGEL and ControlUp are a natural – and powerful – combination, particularly when used to support the increasing prevalence of cloud workspaces. When used together, these solutions will not only help maintain optimal user experiences but also help optimize complex environments to lower costs and improve performance."

Purpose-built to simplify complex enterprise environments, the IGEL UMS management software lets IT easily control any remote endpoint, from just a few to tens of thousands, from a single console. The IGEL UMS is used to manage the diverse devices that run IGEL OS, a powerful next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces and endpoint security and optimization platform. Supporting any cloud and running on any compatible x86 endpoint hardware, IGEL OS enables highly productive and secure computing from anywhere.

As a result of this partnership, the ControlUp platform will provide monitoring, automation, troubleshooting and analytics through the IGEL UMS for any IGEL OS-powered device, on premises or in the cloud. Offering a simple, yet powerful real-time view into complex IT infrastructure, ControlUp gives IT rapid root-cause analysis and remediation for on-the-spot troubleshooting as well as a detailed historical view of user experience and system health for the proactive insights that can prevent problems before the occur.

Availability

Integration between the IGEL OS and IGEL UMS and ControlUp is available now through a Custom Partition, and will be fully integrated in the IGEL OS firmware for customers of both solutions in early Q4. Demonstrations of the combined solution can be seen during Citrix Synergy 2019, May 21 through 23, in IGEL Booth #204 or ControlUp Booth #201. For more information, visit igel.com/synergy.

About IGEL

IGEL provides a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About ControlUp

ControlUp is the leading provider of a powerful, yet easy-to-use ITOps analytics and management platform. Used by thousands of companies worldwide, ControlUp helps ITOps teams to monitor, analyze and directly remediate problems in their on-premise, hybrid cloud and cloud infrastructures. ControlUp is headquartered in Silicon Valley with R&D in Israel and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners and K1 Investment Management. For more information, visit us at www.controlup.com.

