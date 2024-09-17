IGEL and Island announce strategic partnership, availability of Island Enterprise Browser on IGEL App Portal

Island delivers zero trust access protection to advance Preventative Security Approach on IGEL OS-Powered Devices and Solutions from growing IGEL Ready Technology Partner Community

MUNICH, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL Disrupt -- IGEL , which provides the secure endpoint OS for now and next, and Island , the pioneer and category leader in enterprise browsers, today announced a strategic partnership. Island has joined the IGEL Ready technology partner program and launched the Island Enterprise Browser on the IGEL App Portal. The Island Enterprise Browser, which secures and optimizes workspaces for modern workflows with SaaS and cloud applications, is IGEL Ready validated for streamlined use on IGEL OS-powered devices and now available via the IGEL App Portal Cloud Service for fast, efficient app delivery to IGEL OS-powered devices.

"Pairing the secure IGEL OS with the Island Enterprise Browser offers a uniquely secure endpoint solution for modern enterprises," said Jim Airdo, senior vice president, strategic alliances at IGEL. "Island Enterprise Browser delivers unique data protections and security controls to elevate zero trust access without impacting workflow performance. Island, which is now available to IGEL users for simplified download from the IGEL App Portal, extends endpoint security and integrates seamlessly into the IGEL Preventative Security Model™."

"IGEL OS users around the world can now have the best enterprise browser experience," said Richard Greene, senior vice president, strategic partnerships at Island. "Like Island, IGEL takes an innovative approach to providing a secure, productive enterprise workspace. Our partnership gives enterprises new ways to govern application access and how and whether data moves between applications. It is the ideal combination to elevate an enterprise's security posture by removing layers of security complexity, management and maintenance."

IGEL OS reduces the endpoint attack surface by up to 95% and delivers the IGEL Preventative Security Model™, which eliminates the vulnerabilities bad actors target and significantly reduces malware and ransomware threats on the endpoint.

Complementing the IGEL Preventative Security Model™, Island's Enterprise Browser is a Chromium-based web browser that offers fast performance, a familiar interface and full compatibility while also adding unique data protections, access controls and a robust security policy framework. Users benefit from productivity gains via streamlined access to their applications while IT and security teams get all the controls and security protections they require to defend their environments.

To learn more about Island, the Enterprise Browser, on the IGEL App Portal, visit the IGEL App Portal here .

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive and secure end user computing experience. For more information on the IGEL Ready program, please visit the IGEL Ready Showcase or contact the IGEL Ready team at [email protected] . If you're a hardware or software technology maker looking to join our fastest-growing ecosystem of IGEL Ready partners, please apply here .

About Island

Island created the Enterprise Browser – embedding advanced security, IT and network controls, data protections and application access into the browsing experience users expect. Island is led by enterprise security and software technology veterans who are reimagining the future of work for the world's largest, most dynamic enterprises. Island is backed by top investors including Coatue Management, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Cyberstarts, Stripes, Cisco Investments, Georgian, Prysm Capital, and Canapi Ventures. Island is based in Dallas with research and development in Tel Aviv and can be reached at [email protected] or (866) 832-7114.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leading secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for Enterprise Browsers, SaaS, DaaS, and VDI and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience that is seamless to manage – saving money, fueling growth, advancing sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS takes a zero trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model™, removing the attack vectors that are often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners in more than 50 countries. For more information on what IGEL can do for you, visit www.igel.com .

SOURCE IGEL