IGEL and Kasm Technologies Announce Availability of Kasm PWA on the IGEL App Portal

Kasm PWA Enables Seamless Access to Secure Workspaces and Windows Desktops for Use on IGEL OS-Powered Devices and Solutions from IGEL's Growing IGEL Ready Technology Partner Community

SAN FRANCISCO and MCLEAN, Va., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, and Kasm Technologies, today announced the availability of Kasm PWA on the IGEL App Portal. Kasm PWA, which provides instant access to secure workspaces and Windows desktops, has been validated via the IGEL Ready technology partner program for use on IGEL OS-powered devices. As a result, it is now available via the new IGEL App Portal Cloud Service for fast, efficient app delivery to IGEL OS-powered devices.

"Together, IGEL and Kasm Technologies are delivering secure and seamless access to workspaces and Windows desktops for IGEL OS users," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "By making Kasm PWA available via the IGEL App Portal, we are giving our mutual customers access to enhanced productivity with the ability to access Workspaces for Oracle and other Device as a Service providers, delivering a factory-to-end-user experience."

"We are excited to partner with IGEL to bring Kasm PWA to IGEL OS-powered devices," said Jaymes Davis, Chief Product Officer, Kasm Technologies. "Kasm PWA offers immediate access to secure workspaces and Windows desktops, empowering enterprises with enhanced efficiency and flexibility in their digital workspace environments. Our aim with the IGEL partnership is to drive a reduction of inflation and carbon use at the endpoint which can reduce 50% of existing IT software maintenance contracts. This leaves room for customers to increase their spending on modernization and more people to build on their next business priorities."

Kasm PWA has been validated for use on IGEL OS-powered devices as part of the IGEL Ready partner program and is now available in the IGEL App Portal as part of IGEL's cloud services. As a result, Kasm PWA is provided as part of a comprehensive Device as a Service (DaaS) model for enterprises aiming for expedited and seamless access to Workspaces for Oracle and other Device as a Service providers. This model ensures prompt application availability, effortless updates, and maximizes IT efficiency gains, all while delivering an unparalleled Digital Experience (DEX) to end users. Kasm Technologies collaborates with industry leaders like Lenovo, IGEL, and Oracle to offer a holistic DaaS solution, providing a factory-to-end-user experience.

To learn more about Kasm PWA available on the IGEL App Portal, visit the IGEL App Portal here.

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure end user computing experience. For more information on the IGEL Ready program, please visit the IGEL Ready Showcase or contact the IGEL Ready team at [email protected]. If you're a hardware or software technology maker looking to join our fastest-growing ecosystem of IGEL Ready partners, please apply here.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL