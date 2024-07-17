IGEL and Lenovo Announce Availability of AI-Ready Devices Pre-Loaded with IGEL OS

Expanded Partnership Supports Next-Generation AI Use Cases and Delivers IGEL-powered solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) on Lenovo ThinkAgile MX Systems

SAN FRANCISCO, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced new developments resulting from its deepening partnership with Lenovo™. Through advanced collaboration and joint development, IGEL and Lenovo are releasing new AI-ready endpoint devices pre-loaded with IGEL OS as an extension of IGEL OS' new integrated support for the Intel® Core™ Ultra processors family. The companies have also united in the development of a powerful, integrated solution to enhance virtual desktop infrastructure with Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD).

Based on this Intel Core Ultra processors support, IGEL and Lenovo are empowering enhanced user experiences and remote protocol resilience with AI-ready Lenovo devices – including ThinkPad L14 Gen5 (Intel), ThinkPad L13 Gen5 (Intel) and ThinkPad L16 Gen1 (Intel) – that benefit from direct access to neural processing units (NPUs) through IGEL OS 12. These new AI-ready Lenovo devices, pre-loaded with IGEL OS 12, join the growing list of Lenovo notebooks and thin clients to be globally available, with an integrated license of IGEL OS, directly through any Lenovo authorized channel.

"Leveraging our support for Intel Core Ultra processors, IGEL, together with Lenovo, is simplifying the deployment of AI, virtual desktops and apps that make next-generation endpoint computing both cost effective and prolific," said Bill McCarthy, Vice President of Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "Through our expanded joint development with Lenovo, IGEL OS 12 is now able to expose Lenovo NPU capabilities to the operating system to help customers realize better audio/video content experiences, improve remote protocol resilience in even the most congested networking environments and help security tools better identify individual user behavior. It's a joint move that positions IGEL OS as the most AI-ready Linux operating system for the enterprise endpoint."

In addition, IGEL and Lenovo announce the availability of IGEL-powered solutions for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI and Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) on Lenovo ThinkAgile MX650 V3 devices. Optimized for both scale and performance, and Accelerated by Intel offerings, the Lenovo ThinkAgile MX systems, powered by IGEL OS, reduce the time-to-value for environments that want to bring all the cloud benefits of AVD on premises to meet data sovereignty and regulatory requirements. By leveraging the strengths of IGEL's Preventative Security Model™, Lenovo's comprehensive hardware architecture and the latest Microsoft security technologies the ThinkAgile MX solutions set a new industry benchmark for virtual desktop environment security.

"Our goal is to ensure that every piece of hardware we develop supports the complex needs of modern enterprises, from security to performance," said Jonathan Pollock, Director, Worldwide Commercial PC at Lenovo. "The integration of our AI Ready technologies with IGEL's secure operating systems transforms how organizations deploy and benefit from virtual desktops."

The collaboration between IGEL and Lenovo builds on the recent news of IGEL's deepened collaboration with Microsoft and represents a significant advancement in how enterprises can securely and efficiently manage their IT infrastructures in a cloud-centric world. Organizations looking to enhance their security posture while improving operational efficiency will find a comprehensive solution in the combined offerings of IGEL, Lenovo, and Microsoft.

IGEL's integrated support for Intel Core Ultra processors also extends to any endpoint device based on this chipset.

These new developments with Lenovo will be featured during IGEL DISRUPT 24, the industry's largest EUC event which will take place September 16 and 17 in Munich, Germany. IGEL DISRUPT 24, Munich will be sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, Citrix and Omnissa as well as dozens of other IGEL Ready partners. For more information and to register, visit https://www.igel.com/disrupt24.

For more information on Lenovo solutions powered by IGEL OS, visit: https://www.igel.com/lenovo/ and https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/software/igel.

