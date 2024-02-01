IGEL and Lenovo Announce Expanded Partnership; Lenovo Devices with Integrated IGEL OS License Now Available, Globally

Lenovo devices now offer a full IGEL OS license out-of-the-box, enhancing endpoint management, control, security and end-user experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced an expanded partnership with Lenovo which accelerates the availability of Lenovo devices with integrated IGEL OS, worldwide. Through the expanded relationship, Lenovo ThinkPad L14 Gen 4 Intel and AMD notebooks and ThinkCentre Neo50q thin client and M75q tiny desktop are available with an integrated license of IGEL OS, available directly from Lenovo. This accelerates the availability of AI enhanced Lenovo devices operating with IGEL OS, and simplifies procurement for the secure, easy-to-manage endpoints, globally, through any Lenovo authorized channel.

"Together, IGEL and Lenovo are making it easy to benefit from IGEL's enterprise-class OS that has been designed for secure access to SaaS, DaaS and VDI environments," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "Our deepened partnership is a result of our extensive co-development efforts and will make the Lenovo devices, with integrated IGEL OS, easier to procure. This means increased device availability for customers that want to empower their end users and secure their enterprise using our advanced Preventative Security Model™ which elevates our mutual customers' security posture while simplifying policy-driven management."

"Lenovo sees IGEL OS as a transformative endpoint OS for the secure, efficient and sustainable operating platform customers need for the future of end user computing," said Jonathan Pollock, Director, Commercial Software, Lenovo. "By fully integrating IGEL OS into our industry leading commercial devices, we are helping organizations everywhere better secure their employee computing experiences while simplifying manageability and control for the IT teams that support them."

IGEL OS is now fully integrated as the out-of-the-box operating system for Lenovo devices including Lenovo Thinkpad L14 Gen 4 Intel and AMD notebooks, ThinkCentre Neo50q thin client and the M75q tiny desktop. The OS is included in the device purchase, without additional license requirements, for simplified procurement and deployment from any Lenovo authorized channel, worldwide.

"With Lenovo ThinkPad notebooks, powered by IGEL OS, we have been able to quickly enable 2,000 employees to work from home securely and productively," said Thomas Alt, Deputy Head, Infrastructure as a Service, Debeka, a Germany-based leader in insurance services. "The resulting 'IGELbooks' have given our employees the freedom to work from anywhere with powerful devices that have been purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual environments for high security that's easier than ever for our IT team to manage." View the case study here.

IGEL OS is a secure Linux-based operating system that features the advanced IGEL Preventative Security Model which has been designed to support the Zero Trust and SASE initiatives that eliminate endpoint vulnerabilities targeted by bad actors. Ideal for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing use cases, Lenovo devices with integrated IGEL OS deliver a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage. See how easy IGEL OS is to use and manage by registering for a free trial here.

The Lenovo devices with integrated IGEL OS are available now from any Lenovo authorized channel. The devices will be on display during NerdioCon 2024 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, February 12 – 16. For more information visit www.igel.com/lenovo or www.lenovo.com/us/en/software/igel.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 125 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO, THINKPAD and THINKCENTRE are trademarks of Lenovo. AMD is a trademark of Advanced Micro Devices. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2024, Lenovo Group Limited.

