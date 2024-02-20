IGEL and Parallels Announce Availability of Parallels RAS on the IGEL App Portal

Powered by IGEL's expanding community of technology partners known as IGEL Ready, businesses can enhance the effectiveness of remote and hybrid work by running Parallels RAS on IGEL OS-powered devices

SAN FRANCISCO and OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, and Parallels, part of the global technology company Alludo, today announced the availability of Parallels RAS on the IGEL App Portal. Parallels RAS, which provides the robust delivery of virtual desktops and apps to any device, anywhere, anytime, has been validated via the IGEL Ready technology partner program for use on IGEL OS-powered devices. As a result, it is now available via the new IGEL App Portal Cloud Service for fast, efficient app delivery to IGEL OS-powered devices.

"Together, IGEL OS and Parallels RAS create a comprehensive and secure virtualization and endpoint management solution," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President, Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "By making Parallels RAS available via the IGEL App Portal, we are enabling our customers to benefit from the full power of Parallels RAS for remote and hybrid work environments with cloud-direct download efficiency."

"Through the IGEL App Portal, Parallels RAS users have greater accessibility to a powerful combined solution that enhances endpoint security, extends the life of endpoint hardware, lowers endpoint management overhead and reduces end user computing costs," said Prashant Ketkar, Chief Technology & Product Officer at Parallels. "As a result, our mutual customers have ready access to the latest Parallels RAS releases via a convenient cloud service, so that they can better empower their remote and hybrid workers with access to the secure virtual apps and desktops they need to power productivity."

Parallels RAS delivers simplified management and administration of virtual apps and desktops while lowering end user computing costs. Bridging on-premises and multi-cloud solutions into a centralized management console for administrators and a secure virtual work environment for end users, it is the ideal digital workspace for the future of work.

Parallels RAS has been validated for use on IGEL OS-powered devices as part of the IGEL Ready partner program and is now available in the IGEL App Portal as part of IGEL's cloud services. As a result, Parallels RAS is available as a service to provide enterprises with faster, more timely application availability and seamless updates for extensive IT efficiency gains and a superior digital experience (DEX) for end users. To learn more about the Parallels RAS app available on the IGEL App Portal, visit the IGEL App Portal here.

Established in July 2020, IGEL Ready is a growing ecosystem of more than 100 technology partners providing hardware, software, and peripheral solutions that have been verified for use with IGEL OS to deliver a powerful, productive, and secure end user computing experience. For more information on the IGEL Ready program, please visit the IGEL Ready Showcase or contact the IGEL Ready team at [email protected]. If you're a hardware or software technology maker looking to join our fastest-growing ecosystem of IGEL Ready partners, please apply here.

For more information on the availability of Parallels RAS on the IGEL App Portal, join the April 10, 2024 webinar, "Unlocking IGEL OS and Parallels RAS," at 10 a.m. EDT. Register Here.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leading brand in cross-platform solutions that make it simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers leverage the best technology out there, whether it's Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, iOS, Android, or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications anywhere, anytime. Parallels is part of the Alludo™ portfolio. For more information, please visit www.parallels.com .

About Alludo

Alludo™ is a global technology company helping people work better and live better. We're the people behind award-winning, globally recognizable brands including Parallels®, Corel®, MindManager®, and WinZip®.Our professional-caliber graphics, virtualization, and productivity solutions are finely tuned for the digital remote workforce delivering the freedom to work when, where, and how you want.

With a 35+ year legacy of innovation, Alludo empowers all you do, helping more than 2.5 million paying customers to enable, ideate, create, and share on any device, anywhere. To learn more, visit www.alludo.com .

© 2024 Cascade Parent Limited trading as Alludo. All rights reserved. Alludo, and the Alludo logo are trademarks of Cascade Parent Limited in Canada, the United States and/or elsewhere. Corel, MindManager, and WinZip are trademarks or registered trademarks of Corel Corporation. Parallels is a trademark or registered trademark of Parallels International GmbH. All other company, product and service names, logos, brands and any registered or unregistered trademarks mentioned are used for identification purposes only and remain the exclusive property of their respective owners. For all notices and legal information please visit www.alludo.com/en/legal , www.corel.com/en/legal-information/ and www.parallels.com/about/legal/

SOURCE IGEL