IGEL and VMware Simplify Secure Access to Windows 365 Cloud PC

BARCELONA, Spain, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced from VMware Explore Europe that it natively supports VMware Horizon Cloud for Windows 365 Cloud PC. As an Advanced Tier member of the VMware Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program, IGEL has collaborated with VMware in validating the integration of IGEL OS with VMware Horizon Cloud to deliver a high-performance user experience when using Windows 365 Cloud PC.

Available now natively in IGEL OS, users that deploy this purpose-built endpoint operating system for VMware Horizon Cloud workspaces to access Windows 365 Cloud PC will experience an immersive, high-definition experience that supports advanced unified communication, graphics, and advanced multimedia applications. It also seamlessly supports IGEL-enabled unified management and control, security, and cost efficiency while benefitting end-users with a rich Windows experience from the cloud.

"IGEL, VMware and Microsoft are a powerful combination for EUC environments that are ready to upgrade their virtual desktops to embrace true Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) agility," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President, IGEL Ready Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "Through our deep development partnership with VMware we have optimized IGEL OS' integration with VMware Horizon for an immersive, rewarding user experience when using Windows 365 Cloud PC."

"Today's work requires a digital workspace that's available at any time and place, and on any device," said Terry Vaughn, Director, EUC Global Business Development and Microsoft Go to Market, VMware. "There is truly no better way to achieve this than with IGEL on the edge, and VMware Horizon to access cloud desktops such as Windows 365 Cloud PC. Together, IGEL, VMware, and Microsoft are delivering a simple and productive experience, regardless of the hardware users choose."

This latest IGEL development with VMware adds to a long-standing technology partnership between the two companies. The companies previously partnered to integrate IGEL OS with VMware Horizon 2106 Microsoft Teams optimization for Linux for high-fidelity connectivity and collaboration using IGEL OS-powered endpoints. In addition, IGEL announced its first validation of IGEL OS with VMware Horizon 8 in December 2020 and continues to maintain an Advanced tier membership in VMware's Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) program. VMware is also a strategic member of the IGEL Ready technology partner program which validates and verifies interoperability of EUC solutions.

IGEL OS support for VMware Horizon Cloud for Windows 365 Cloud PC will be showcased this week during VMware Explore Europe, in Barcelona on stand 509. IGEL Principal Systems Engineer Ben Ward will also be presenting during the event on how VMware Horizon and IGEL can simultaneously help save our planet, reduce carbon footprint, save you money and still deliver a rich, secure work from anywhere experience. The session, "The Planet Called. It Needs Our Help," will be held on Wednesday, November 9 at 17:30 CET.

For more information on the value of using IGEL and VMware together, please visit: https://www.igel.com/vmware. You can also hear more on the value of the IGEL, VMware Horizon and Microsoft combination in this video.

