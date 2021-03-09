IGEL and Wipro collaborate as part of System Integrator Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced an agreement with Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company to drive business continuity and accelerate the delivery of cloud workspaces within today's hybrid work environments that include a mix of remote and on-premises workers. Through this new agreement, Wipro will leverage IGEL OS, alongside cloud workspace platforms from Citrix and Microsoft, as part of Wipro virtuadesk™, its Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution.

"With businesses working to stay abreast of the changes in the economy brought on by COVID-19, it has become critical that they leverage cloud workspaces like VDI and DaaS in a secure way," said Balaji Subramanian, Senior Vice President and Global Channel Chief, IGEL. "We are pleased to be adding Wipro to our growing network of system integrator partners around the globe. Teaming with them helps our mutual customers reduce costs while quickly scaling their remote work environments in a way that enhances end user productivity and security."

Purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual and cloud-powered environments of all types, IGEL OS is ideally suited to be the edge OS for environments accessing Windows through a well-managed data center or cloud deployment. IGEL OS is also hardware-agnostic, supporting any compatible x86 endpoint so enterprises can extend the life of aging hardware while standardizing a heterogeneous desktop estate with easy-to-manage policy control and increased security. "By leveraging IGEL OS to deliver its secure cloud workspace offerings, Wipro is enabling enterprise customers to modernize and transform their endpoint computing environments," continued Subramanian.

Wipro virtuadesk™, is an appliance-based DaaS solution that provides accelerators for cloud readiness assessment, cloud migration and application life cycle management, leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Internet of Things, mobility and analytics. Wipro virtuadesk™ creates an ecosystem for improved employee engagement and collaboration through simpler IT.

"Today, companies must be prepared to facilitate anytime, anywhere access to systems and information for employees across business units and geographies," said Satish Y, Vice President, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Wipro Limited. "Technology is a key enabler of this, but it must also have a global focus. This combines the right mix of global compute and storage capabilities with more subtle elements, such as personalized and configurable services, robust service level agreements, and language capabilities to accommodate the global talent spread. IGEL is helping us deliver our re-imagined solutions, like Wipro virtuadesk™, that create best-in-class virtual desktop experiences to enhance the employee experience, both in the cloud and on-premises, while helping businesses achieve their desired strategic outcomes."

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

