IGEL and Zscaler Introduce a New Way to Connect and Protect End User Computing

IGEL OS and Zscaler Cloud Browser Isolation and Zscaler Privileged Remote Access solution is cost-efficient, robust, scalable

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , which provides the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced the compatibility of IGEL OS with Zscaler Cloud Browser Isolation ™ and Zscaler Privileged Remote Access™ solutions, delivering a secure, cost-effective agentless solution for remote and hybrid work. With this solution, organizations can empower their employees and contractors with seamless access to applications and systems while ensuring robust cybersecurity through a modern zero trust framework. Zscaler is a key IGEL Ready partner in the secure access service edge (SASE) and security service edge (SSE) space.

"Zscaler and IGEL provide a unique, cost-optimized connect-and-protect solution for the modern enterprise workforce," said Jim Airdo, IGEL senior vice president-IGEL Ready and strategic alliances. "With this solution, employees and contractors can securely connect to apps and systems from hardened endpoints with full data protection capabilities."

"Today's enterprise workforces require a robust and flexible zero trust solution to securely access applications from any device via the browser of choice," said Amit Raikar, vice president of technology alliances and business development at Zscaler. "IGEL's partnership with Zscaler enables a simple, agentless way to connect and protect modern end-user computing."

IGEL OS is a lightweight and secure operating system that offers an ideal platform from which to access Zscaler's Cloud Browser Isolation and Privileged Remote Access. The solution enables streamlined access to software-as-a-service (SaaS) and private cloud-based applications as well as remote desktops, servers and devices. This all happens from the user's browser of choice, without the need for traditional virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) or costly local operating systems.

Zscaler Cloud Browser Isolation leverages the user's current browser on endpoints with IGEL OS to securely stream experience-optimized pixels to the user's device without sending the actual data. It also implements clipboard restrictions, read-only controls, blocks uploads, downloads, and printing, and includes watermarking features. With file isolation capabilities, users can securely view and share documents without needing to download them to their unmanaged devices. Zscaler Privileged Remote Access allows secure access to RDP, SSH and VNC targets all through the IGEL OS – while providing powerful session controls such as session recording and session proctoring all without adding any additional footprint to thin clients.

IGEL and Zscaler customers will enjoy the following benefits from this valuable new integration:

Cost savings from more efficient OS spending and the ability to forego spending on VDI or a new third-party enterprise browser

Endpoint productivity designed for a world of widely distributed workforces and cloud-based applications

Simplified agentless deployment for Day-1 access and enhanced end-user productivity

Flexibility to choose the right endpoint device coupled with any browser

Layered security to protect endpoints from threats and malware and prevent data loss

The ability to respond rapidly to changing work environments and scale for growth

"Most enterprise apps now live in the cloud. Given this reality, the fastest and most cost-effective way to productivity is directly connecting workers to applications from right-sized laptops, while protecting against malware and data loss," Airdo explained. "IGEL OS rethinks the need for a heavy, vulnerable OS running on a pricey laptop. The secure endpoint OS is tailored to work in modern, cloud-centric environments, for full productivity that maximizes the use of local, thin client computing. It natively offers preventative security to stop attacks and malware on the endpoint while preventing data from reaching the local machine."

More announcements from IGEL and IGEL Ready partner Zscaler will be coming soon. IGEL Ready is an ecosystem that opens IGEL's core enterprise software to partners to integrate their offerings, driving business growth and flexible access to enterprise applications and enhancing customer confidence in joint IGEL Ready partner solutions.

Ready to learn more?

Join IGEL and Zscaler in an engaging webinar that delves further into this collaboration on Thursday, December 12 at 11:00 am PT . Sign up here.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leading secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience that is seamless to manage – saving money, fueling growth, advancing sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS takes a zero trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model, removing the attack vectors that are often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners in more than 50 countries. For more information on what IGEL can do for you, visit www.igel.com .

SOURCE IGEL