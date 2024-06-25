IGEL Announces 2023 North American IGEL Velocity Partners of the Year

Partners honored for driving customer success and business growth with IGEL

SAN FRANCISCO, June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced winners of the 2023 IGEL Velocity Partner of the Year Awards for North America. The annual IGEL Velocity Partners of the Year program recognizes IGEL's highest performing Velocity partners, the industry's best and brightest solutions and service providers, who are devoted to delivering only the best compatible solutions and support to organizations in healthcare, retail, financial services, manufacturing and government.

"At IGEL, we are transforming how enterprises elevate their security posture with our exclusive Preventative Security Model™ to remove the attack vectors on the endpoint that can be exploited by bad actors. Our partners are integral to helping us achieve this goal," said Phil Eden, Vice President of North America Channel Sales, IGEL. "It's an honor to recognize this year's standout North American partners who have had a significant impact on delivering positive business outcomes for their customers while achieving growth within their own businesses. They each have significantly supported IGEL's ongoing growth and are essential members of the IGEL Velocity partner program."

This year's North American IGEL Velocity Partners of the Year winners were recognized for having a clear and unique value proposition for mutual customers when delivering solutions and services with IGEL at their core. Each winner demonstrated their ability to improve the customer experience and accelerate the time-to-value of IGEL-powered end user computing estates.

The 2023 North American IGEL Velocity Partner of the Year winners included:

IGEL Velocity Partner of the Year: Alchemy Technology Group

IGEL Velocity Marketing Partner of the Year: Connection

IGEL Velocity Expert Partner of the Year: Choice Solutions

"We are so honored to receive IGEL's Velocity Partner of the Year recognition," said Jason Willis, Practice Principal, Alchemy Technology Group. "At Alchemy, our partner formula is built on strong relationships with disruptive technology vendors that provide clear, value-driven solutions. That is what makes IGEL an obvious solution to offer our customers. With IGEL, we have seen incredible financial growth. It is truly a privilege to work alongside them."

"Our mission is to connect people with technology to enhance growth, elevate productivity, and empower innovation," said Jamal Khan, Chief Growth and Innovation Officer, Connection. "IGEL helps that mission become reality. Together, we have been able to serve a diverse range of customers with the tech they need that feels simple, not stressful."

"At Choice Solutions, we are not only about connecting businesses with the technology they need to thrive but supporting our team and partners like a family. After working with IGEL for over 10 years, we can say the feeling is reciprocated," said Brian Steinlage, Partner and VP of Sales, Choice Solutions. "Their solutions provide our customers with a level of flexibility and security no other provider can replicate. We are truly honored to receive Expert Partner of the Year."

The IGEL Velocity partner program helps channel partners create new opportunities to grow their business more quickly and profitably. It offers a full suite of benefits and enablement programs to increase the ease-of-doing-business and the partner experience with IGEL, including exclusive access to the resources that drive business success. Programs include access to IGEL sales and technical training through the IGEL Academy, deal registration, rebates and channel development funds through the IGEL Launchpad partner portal. For more information on the IGEL Velocity Program visit: https://www.igel.com/velocity-partner-program/.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

