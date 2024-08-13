IGEL Announces an Exciting New Agenda and Primary Sponsors for IGEL DISRUPT Munich

Sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG, Lenovo, Citrix, Omnissa, Island and more, IGEL DISRUPT Munich, the German installment of the industry's largest EUC event, offers two days of fresh content on endpoint cybersecurity, digital workspaces, industry trends and more

BREMEN, Germany, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today released details on an exciting and informative new agenda and sponsors for IGEL DISRUPT Munich, the industry's largest end user computing (EUC) event. Following the success of IGEL DISRUPT 24 in Miami earlier this year, the action-packed event returns to Europe and will take place September 16 and 17 at the Infinity Hotel and Conference centre in Munich. Featuring fresh content which will immerse attendees in thought leadership, technical bootcamps and customer discussions on endpoint cybersecurity, the event will also provide insights into how to drive innovation in the new hybrid working world, now and into the future.

"IGEL continues to redefine the very essence of endpoint computing with our exclusive Preventative Security Model™ that shifts the focus from reacting to threats to preventing them," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO, IGEL. "During IGEL DISRUPT Munch, we'll dig deeper into the trends and best practices that will defend our endpoint environments while improving user experiences and reducing IT management time and total cost of ownership for endpoints by as much as 75%. It's the EUC's can't miss event where visionaries, technologists and customers converge to explore how to secure endpoints, today and tomorrow."

IGEL DISRUPT Munich attendees will benefit from a content-packed, single-stop event covering everything across the EUC ecosystem with executives from every major EUC vendor in one location – including Microsoft, HP, LG, Lenovo, Citrix, Omnissa and Island. In addition to major industry announcements and keynotes, the two-day event will include a CxO industry round table, technical Microsoft, Citrix and Omnissa bootcamps, informative content tracks and insights on the future of EUC. See the entire agenda here.

IGEL DISRUPT Munich will also host the industry's largest EUC technology expo. Featuring leading brands driving innovation in the new, hybrid working world, the IGEL DISRUPT Munich Expo will offer hands-on access to the latest products across the industry in a single show floor experience.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 Munich is sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, Citrix, Omnissa and Island as well as dozens of other EUC leaders. To view the full IGEL DISRUPT 24 agenda and register now visit https://www.igel.com/disrupt24.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

