IGEL Announces Availability of Lenovo Devices Factory-Preloaded with IGEL OS

Lenovo Endpoint Devices - Including Lenovo K14 Gen 1 (AMD), Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2, and Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 50q Gen 4 - Now Directly Available Worldwide with IGEL OS Pre-Installed

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secured access to any digital workspace, today announced global availability of Lenovo devices factory-preloaded with IGEL OS. The Lenovo devices powered by IGEL OS enable organizations worldwide to benefit from a more secure collaborative and productive end user computing experience with enhanced security from anywhere, out-of-the-box.

Lenovo devices, including the Lenovo K14 Gen 1 (AMD), Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 2 and Lenovo ThinkCentre Neo 50q Gen 4, are available now direct with IGEL OS as the preloaded operating system to simplify procurement, implementation, remote management, and support processes. Combining the proven performance and reliability of Lenovo devices with an industry-leading operating system for more secure, managed access to any digital workspace, these integrated devices make empowering hybrid workers simple and efficient. Additional Lenovo devices have also been validated and proven compatible with IGEL OS by Lenovo, with IGEL OS available for on-site operating system installation via the Lenovo Imaging Technology Center.

"Lenovo has worked closely with us to deliver proven, integrated devices that are validated with IGEL OS preinstalled," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of IGEL Ready Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "These fully integrated devices not only simplify endpoint purchasing and deployment for IGEL OS-powered estates, they elevate the end user experience – from unboxing to login to daily use – getting users to work faster and easing the load on IT helpdesks."

"IGEL OS is quickly becoming an operating system of choice for organizations adopting hybrid work and cloud-delivered digital workspaces," said Jerry Paradise, Vice President, Global Commercial Portfolio & Product Management, Lenovo. "IGEL makes it easier to more securely access work, data, and apps from anywhere with high fidelity unified communications support, the security features of a lean, read-only Linux-based OS, and simplified manageability and control."

The IGEL OS factory preloaded Lenovo devices have been tested and validated by IGEL and Lenovo with IGEL OS version 11.08.240. Lenovo has an entire portfolio of devices that have been validated and proven compatible with IGEL OS by Lenovo and are available for on-site operating system installation.

IGEL OS is a platform independent operating system that runs on any compatible x86-64 device including desktop PCs, laptops, tablets, and thin clients. Through the IGEL Ready technology partner program, IGEL OS is verified as a fully integrated solution on a growing list of endpoint devices from a broad range of hardware providers for fast and easy integration and operation within almost any existing endpoint device environment. IGEL OS-powered devices can operate and be managed using the new IGEL COSMOS platform for more secure, managed access to any cloud-delivered digital workspace, today and into the future. For more information, visit: https://www.igel.com/cosmos.

Lenovo devices preloaded with IGEL OS are available direct from factory now. For more information on the Lenovo devices available with IGEL OS, visit: https://www.igel.com/lenovo.

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

LENOVO and THINKCENTRE are trademarks of Lenovo. AMD is a trademark of Advanced Micro Devices. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2023, Lenovo Group Limited.

SOURCE IGEL Technology