IGEL Announces Citrix as Platinum Sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24

Citrix to Join Keynote, Deliver Technical Bootcamp on Securely Deploying DaaS and SaaS Apps to a Hybrid Workforce, and Showcase Several New Innovations at IGEL DISRUPT 24

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced that Citrix is a Platinum sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24, the industry's largest end user computing (EUC) event. During the event, taking place April 29 through May 1 in Miami, Fla., Citrix will deliver a half-day, hands-on technical bootcamp titled: Accelerate Your Citrix Deployment from 0 to Platform with IGEL Technology. Citrix will also be featuring its secure app delivery platform, including new keynote announcements and IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo demos of the latest virtualization, zero trust and enterprise browser solutions.

"Our customers won't want to miss the Citrix Bootcamp, which will offer technology insights, expert advice, new innovations, real-world scenarios, and interactive sessions to deepen your understanding and proficiency of the entire Citrix platform," said Sridhar Mullapudi, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Citrix. "As a Platinum sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24, we are excited to present the 'Now and Next' from Citrix with IGEL during the bootcamp, keynote, breakout sessions and expo. This is a great opportunity to learn from experts, prepare for new innovations and enhance your ability to leverage the value in the Citrix platform."

"The transformative nature of secure endpoint computing in collaboration with IGEL Ready partners marks the IGEL DISRUPT 24 event as the pivotal platform for staying abreast of evolving EUC trends," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "The presence of Citrix as a Platinum sponsor reaffirms their dedication to industry advancement and we are pleased to once again have the top leadership team from Citrix participating and presenting the joint solutions that we work on throughout the year together on the IGEL DISRUPT main stage for our customers to see."

During IGEL DISRUPT 24, Citrix will deliver a half-day technical bootcamp presented by James Hsu, Director of Product Management for Citrix at Cloud Software Group. The Citrix Bootcamp, held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT on April 29, is an immersive program which will provide the opportunity to delve into the cutting-edge world of digital workspaces, zero- trust security options, observability solutions featuring Citrix's newly acquired Uber Agent® technology, and enhanced application delivery methods under the guidance of industry experts.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 attendees will benefit from a content-packed, single-stop event covering everything across the EUC ecosystem with executives from every major EUC vendor in one location. In addition to major industry announcements and keynotes, the three-day event will include a CxO industry round table, technical content tracks on cybersecurity, the future of EUC, and modernizing healthcare IT.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 will also host the largest EUC technology expo. Featuring leading brands driving innovation in the new, hybrid working world, the IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo will offer hands-on access to the latest products across the industry in a single show floor experience. Attendees will also experience an unforgettable night of music, networking and innovation with entertainment from Pablo Reyes, Founding Member of the Gipsy Kings.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 is sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, Citrix and Broadcom's EUC Division as well as dozens of additional IGEL Ready partners and EUC leaders. To view the full IGEL DISRUPT 24 agenda and register now visit https://www.igel.com/disrupt24 .

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fueling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

