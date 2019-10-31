IGEL Announces Dates for DISRUPT 2020: Cloud Workspaces Forum

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced dates for DISRUPT 2020, the industry's largest Cloud Workspaces Forum, which will be held in Nashville on January 27-29 and Munich on February 4-6, 2020. These inspiring and educational events will feature presentations from leading end user computing experts at Microsoft, Citrix, VMware and key IGEL ecosystem partners, as well as keynotes by Gartner analysts featuring new insights into the transformation of end user computing and how now is the time for enterprises to "Make Your Move."

"End user computing is at an inflection point, as organizations worldwide look to adopt cloud workspaces to improve endpoint security and manageability while reducing costs and complexity," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO of IGEL North America and Global CMO. "Our third annual DISRUPT event will play host to leading industry thought leaders and experts as they outline best practices for adopting new cloud workspace technology and the transformation of end user computing. If you care at all about your end user computing environment, this is a can't-miss event that will help you plan your move to adopt cloud workspaces that will enable tomorrow's end user computing."

The DISRUPT 2020 Nashville event will feature a keynote address from Gartner Vice President, Research, Mark Lockwood. Gartner Vice President, Research, Nathan Hill will be among the keynote presenters during the DISRUPT 2020 Munich event.

Main-stage speakers will additionally include:

Scott Manchester , Microsoft, Group Program Manager, Windows Virtual Desktop

, Microsoft, Group Program Manager, Windows Virtual Desktop Christiaan Brinkhoff , Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Blackbelt

, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Blackbelt Jim Moyle , Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Blackbelt

, Microsoft Windows Virtual Desktop Blackbelt Nabeel Youakim , Citrix, Vice President Products & Solution Architecture

, Citrix, Vice President Products & Solution Architecture DJ Eshelman, Citrix Architect and CTA

Patrick Coble , EUC Security Professional

, EUC Security Professional Dane Young , Youngtech Owner and Entrepreneur

, Youngtech Owner and Entrepreneur Matthias Haas , IGEL Chief Technology Officer

, IGEL Chief Technology Officer Simon Binder , EUC Consultant, Windows Servicing Options

, EUC Consultant, Windows Servicing Options Eltjo Van Gulik , ICT Partners Citrix Technology Advocate

, ICT Partners Citrix Technology Advocate Jits Langedijk, NVIDIA Senior Solutions Architect Professional Visualization

Benny Tritsch , EUC Evangelist

, EUC Evangelist Ryan Ververs-Bijkerk , ICT Partners Technical Evangelist

, ICT Partners Technical Evangelist Ruben Sprujit, Nutanix Senior Technologist

Each DISRUPT 2020 event will feature dedicated technology vendor tracks, product training, roadmap discussions, customer panels and breakout sessions all centered around the future of cloud workspaces. Sessions also include a four-hour Windows Virtual Desktop technical bootcamp presented by Microsoft "blackbelts" Jim Moyle and Christiaan Brinkhoff and a dedicated Citrix stream where attendees will learn best practices for delivering effective, efficient and fulfilling environments for end user productivity.

Both DISRUPT 2020 events will also include a truly astounding presentation from record setting triathlete, James Lawrence, the "Iron Cowboy." The recordholder for the most half-ironman distance triathlons in one year, Lawrence will share his experiences on how he completed 50 ironman-length triathlons in 50 consecutive days, in each of the 50 U.S. states.

DISRUPT 2020 is presented by IGEL, with sponsors including: Microsoft, Citrix, ADN, AMD, Clientron, CloudJumper, Fluendo, LG Electronics, Login VSI, PrinterLogic and more. DISRUPT 2020 Nashville will be held January 27-29, 2020 at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center. DISRUPT 2020 Munich will be held February 4-6, 2020 at the Infinity Conference Center & Hotel in Munich.

Register today by visiting: https://disrupteuc.com.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German-engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

