IGEL Announces HP as Diamond Sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24

HP to Present on Securing Mission Critical Workloads with HP Thin Clients; to Showcase IGEL-Powered HP Devices during IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced that HP Inc. is a Diamond sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24, the industry's largest end user computing (EUC) event. During the event, taking place April 29 through May 1 in Miami, Fla., HP will be delivering a presentation on securing mission critical workloads with HP thin client devices. HP will also be featuring its line of IGEL-powered devices during the IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo, the largest EUC technology expo in the industry.

"Together with HP and our IGEL Ready partners, IGEL is redefining the very essence of endpoint computing and our IGEL DISRUPT 24 event is the landmark platform to learn about the EUC trends transforming our industry," said Bill McCarthy, Vice President, Business Development, IGEL. "We are pleased to have HP join us for this significant industry event as a Diamond sponsor."

During IGEL DISRUPT 24, HP will present the breakout: Securing Your Mission-Critical Workloads. During this session, at 10:30 a.m. EDT on May 1, attendees will hear about HP's broad portfolio of solutions that help secure sensitive customer and regulatory information no matter where employees are working. When every minute is money or lives may be on the line, HP thin clients deploy quickly, have fast boot times and deliver powerhouse performance.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 attendees will benefit from a content-packed, single-stop event covering everything across the EUC ecosystem with executives from every major EUC vendor in one location. In addition to major industry announcements and keynotes, the three-day event will include a CxO industry round table, technical content tracks on cybersecurity, the future of EUC, and modernizing healthcare IT.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 will also host the largest EUC technology expo. Featuring leading brands driving innovation in the new, hybrid working world, the IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo will offer hands-on access to the latest products across the industry in a single show floor experience. Attendees will also experience an unforgettable night of music, networking and innovation with entertainment from Pablo Reyes, Founding Member of the Gipsy Kings.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 is sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, Citrix, and the EUC Division of Broadcom as well as dozens of other EUC leaders. To view the full IGEL DISRUPT 24 agenda and register now visit https://www.igel.com/disrupt24.

