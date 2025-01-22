IGEL Announces John Walsh as Field CTO - Critical Sectors

Veteran in Cybersecurity, Zero-Trust Architecture, Government, and Critical Sectors joins IGEL

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a leading provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced John Walsh as its new field chief technology officer (CTO) focused on Critical Sectors. In this role, Walsh will lead IGEL's go-to-market (GTM) strategy across government, financial services, manufacturing, retail/transportation, Operational Technology (OT), and Internet of Things (IoT), further advancing the company's mission to provide customers with secure, cost-efficient solutions that simplify operations and enhance sustainability.

"IGEL is at the forefront of optimizing endpoint security, management, and total cost of ownership (TCO)," said CEO Klaus Oestermann. "John's valuable expertise across industry sectors, coupled with his deep knowledge of cybersecurity and technology, will play a pivotal role in strengthening our position as the preferred solution for preventing ransomware and defending against cyber threats, all while empowering organizations with innovative, secure endpoint solutions that deliver tangible value to our customers."

Walsh's distinguished career includes senior leadership roles at publicly traded and private companies. These include Vice President of Secure Products at Analog Devices, Inc., Senior Vice President of Strategy & Business Development at BlueRock Systems, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer at BlackRidge Technology International, and President of Sypris Electronics and Ducommun Technologies. Widely recognized for his contributions to cybersecurity innovation, Walsh also serves on several institutional advisory boards focused on cybersecurity and resilience.

"Working closely with IGEL customers across disciplines and sectors has been both inspiring and rewarding, providing unique insights into what they need to secure their endpoints and environments while strengthening their businesses," said Field CTO – Critical Sectors, John Walsh. "IGEL's innovative approach inspires me, and I'm eager to help drive the next chapter of success for IGEL's expanding ecosystem

of partners and customers. As Field CTO, I look forward to taking customer experiences via IGEL innovations to the next level."

