IGEL Announces LG as Diamond Sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24

SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced that LG Business Solutions is a Diamond sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24, the industry's largest end user computing (EUC) event. During the event, taking place April 29 through May 1 in Miami, Fla., LG will be delivering a presentation on Cloud Device Productivity and Efficiency with LG Devices. LG will also be featuring its line of IGEL-powered devices during the IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo, the largest EUC technology expo in the industry.

"LG's cutting-edge IT technologies, powered by IGEL OS, enhance productivity, streamline daily operations, and bolster security, so customers can focus on what really matters: growing their business," said Stephen K. Hu, Senior Director of IT Business Development at LG Business Solutions USA. "LG is honored to be a Diamond sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24 and is excited to be presenting amongst a packed program of industry thought leaders, while offering hands-on experience with our complete lineup of IGEL-powered devices designed to enrich productivity and streamline business operations."

"Together with our IGEL Ready partners, IGEL is redefining the very essence of endpoint computing and our IGEL DISRUPT 24 event is the landmark platform to learn about the EUC trends transforming our industry," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "We are pleased to have LG join us for this significant industry event as a Diamond sponsor."

During IGEL DISRUPT 24, LG Business Solutions will present the breakout: Cloud Device Productivity and Efficiency. During this session, at 2:05 p.m. EDT on April 30, attendees will discover how LG Business IT products can help optimize work environments with a wide range of computer monitors and cloud computing solutions.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 attendees will benefit from a content-packed, single-stop event covering everything across the EUC ecosystem with executives from every major EUC vendor in one location. In addition to major industry announcements and keynotes, the three-day event will include a CxO industry round table, technical content tracks on cybersecurity, the future of EUC, and modernizing healthcare IT.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 will also host the largest EUC technology expo. Featuring leading brands driving innovation in the new, hybrid working world, the IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo will offer hands-on access to the latest products across the industry in a single show floor experience. Attendees will also experience an unforgettable night of music, networking and innovation with entertainment from Pablo Reyes, Founding Member of the Gipsy Kings.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 is sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, Citrix and Broadcom's EUC Division as well as dozens of other EUC leaders. To view the full IGEL DISRUPT 24 agenda and register now visit https://www.igel.com/disrupt24.

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL