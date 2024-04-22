IGEL Announces Microsoft as Platinum Sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24

Microsoft to Deliver Technical Bootcamp on the Deployment Requirements for Successful Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 Implementations; to also Showcase Recent Innovations at IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced that Microsoft is a Platinum sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24, the industry's largest end user computing (EUC) event. During the event, taking place April 29 through May 1 in Miami, Fla., Microsoft will deliver a half-day, hands-on technical bootcamp focused on Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 with Microsoft Intune and IGEL OS. Microsoft will also be showcasing the latest capabilities coming to its Cloud VDI and Cloud PC solutions at the Microsoft booth during the IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo, the largest EUC technology expo in the industry.

"Whether you're a seasoned IT professional or a newcomer to EUC technologies, the Microsoft Technical Bootcamp session will empower you to harness the full potential of Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 to drive productivity, flexibility, and innovation in the modern workplace," said Scott Manchester, Vice President of Product for Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365, Microsoft. "Microsoft is honored to be a Platinum sponsor of IGEL DISRUPT 24 and is excited to be presenting among a packed program of industry thought leaders which will help equip attendees with the skills needed to architect, deploy and manage EUC environments at scale."

"Together with Microsoft and our IGEL Ready partners, IGEL is building impactful solutions that meet the needs of a broad range of EUC customers and our IGEL DISRUPT 24 event is the landmark forum to learn about the EUC trends transforming our industry," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "We are pleased to have Microsoft join us again for this significant industry event as a Platinum sponsor."

During IGEL DISRUPT 24, Microsoft will deliver a half-day technical bootcamp. The Microsoft Bootcamp, held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT on April 29, is an immersive workshop led by EUC industry experts Christiaan Brinkhoff and Andrej Radinger. They will be offering hands-on training, real-world simulations, welcoming in-depth discussions to help attendees explore key concepts and differentiators of Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365, as well as the optimization of application delivery and security best practices across other Microsoft solutions.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 attendees will benefit from a content-packed, single-stop event covering everything across the EUC ecosystem with executives from every major EUC vendor in one location. In addition to major industry announcements and keynotes, the three-day event will include a CxO industry round table, technical content tracks on cybersecurity, the future of EUC, and modernizing healthcare IT.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 will also host the largest EUC technology expo. Featuring leading brands driving innovation in the new, hybrid working world, the IGEL DISRUPT 24 Expo will offer hands-on access to the latest products across the industry in a single show-floor experience. Attendees will also experience an unforgettable night of music, networking and innovation with entertainment from Pablo Reyes, Founding Member of the Gipsy Kings.

IGEL DISRUPT 24 is sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, Citrix, and the EUC Division of Broadcom as well as dozens of other IGEL Ready partners. To view the full IGEL DISRUPT 24 agenda and register now visit https://www.igel.com/disrupt24.

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

