IGEL Announces Porsche Taycan Winner for its 2019 "I Challenge Everything" Sweepstakes

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, released the winning names today of its much anticipated 2019 "I Challenge Everything" Sweepstakes.

John Malone, Senior Infrastructure Engineer at Crescent Bank & Trust, was the winner of the "I Challenge Everything" Sweepstakes drawing, performed on December 31, 2019 in which he was awarded an all-electric Porsche Taycan (or cash equivalent). Malone was one of thousands of participants and qualifying for these prizes couldn't have been simpler: completing a simple 5-minute survey using a contest code provided at key industry events throughout 2019 and participated in a 30-minute demo.

"I am thrilled to be recognized as the IGEL 'I Challenge Everything' Sweepstakes winner," said John Malone. "It was a remarkable surprise. I learned a great deal about the value of the IGEL OS during my introductory video. IGEL OS truly is an innovative and powerful way to future-proof end user computing investments while enhancing security and manageability."

Tevon Malone, IT EUC Engineer at Neovia Logistics, was the popular vote winner of the "I Challenge Everything" Sweepstakes Customer Testimonial Contest. Malone's customer story received the most votes by December 31, 2019, winning him $20,000. Finalists including Neovia Logistics, Dhillon School of Business at the University of Lethbridge and Futura Title and Escrow competed in a "face off" webinar where they each presented on the top ways IGEL has helped them reach their end user computing goals. Watch the "I Challenge Everything" winners webinar here.

"It's been a real journey as we've transformed our endpoint environment and I have been pleased to showcase how Neovia Logistics has worked to deploy IGEL to give new life to our end user device hardware investments," said Tevon Malone. "It's an honor to be the vote winner of the IGEL 'I Challenge Everything' Customer Testimonial Contest."

As a global leader in third-party logistics, Neovia Logistics deployed IGEL software-defined endpoint technology to create a standardized corporate end-user computing solution for its staff of 6,000, worldwide. Using IGEL, the company has been able to simplify endpoint management while taking advantage of existing device investments to keep EUC costs to a minimum. View the Neovia Logistics testimonial video here.

"IGEL congratulates the winners in the 2019 'I Challenge Everything' Sweepstakes which was the fourth annual larger-than-life sweepstakes program in which IGEL has also given away a Tesla Model S P1OOD, a Tesla 3 and $120,000 in cash," said Jed Ayres, Co-CEO, IGEL. "Each year we're thrilled to resume our sweepstakes tradition as we continue to empower thousands of organizations with the power and efficiency of the IGEL next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. With IGEL, customers can disrupt endpoint computing with a simple, smart and secure environment that saves millions without ripping out and replacing existing devices."

IGEL plans to continue its sweepstakes tradition with a new program for 2020 which will be launched during DISRUPT 2020, the Cloud Workspaces Forum, to be held in Nashville, January 27-29, and Munich, February 4-6. To register for this annual EUC industry event, which will also include headline presentations from Microsoft, Citrix, VMware, Gartner and other leading industry experts, visit: https://disrupteuc.com/.

