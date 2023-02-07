IGEL Appoints Tarkan Maner to the IGEL Board

Cloud, Edge, and End User Computing Visionary, Nutanix Executive, and Former Wyse and Nexenta CEO, to be a Featured Keynote Speaker on the Future of Secure Computing from the Edge to Cloud at DISRUPT23

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secure access to any digital workspace, today announced the appointment of Tarkan Maner to the IGEL Board as a Board Member. Maner brings deep expertise across the end user computing (EUC) and cloud computing industry segments and will provide pivotal expertise and insights to IGEL leadership as the company enters a phase of rapid growth and expansion.

"Tarkan is one of the most accomplished executives in the Cloud and EUC space, with serial successes in the industry that span decades," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "We are incredibly privileged to have him join the IGEL Board. Throughout his impressive career, Tarkan has been front and center to significant milestones in the evolution of EUC and cloud computing. His vision, expertise in execution and strategic contributions will play a valuable role in our strategic growth plans."

As a member of the IGEL Board, Maner will leverage his deep industry expertise and vision to help guide the next phase of IGEL's growth. As IGEL builds on its position as software-only vendor, expands its partnerships with leading device manufacturers and leads the EUC market with the innovations that enable the anywhere digital workplace, he will provide the proven strategies IGEL needs to capitalize on the growth opportunities ahead.

"IGEL is at the center of a revolution in end user computing, and I believe they are perfectly positioned to lead the charge in this massive digital transformation from the endpoint and the edge to the Cloud," said Maner. "IGEL is building the foundation for a new era of cloud-based digital workspaces with a hybrid multicloud approach. I look forward to joining the IGEL Board and the IGEL family as we work together to chart the course for growth, expansion and industry leadership in today's hybrid IT world."

Maner has decades of experience in the EUC and cloud computing industry. At Nutanix, as the Chief Commercial Officer, he has been instrumental in the hybrid multi cloud transition of the company as the market leader. He currently leads global go-to-market ecosystems, business, and corporate development efforts. Before joining Nutanix, he served as Chairman and CEO at Nexenta Systems, Inc., a leader in open source-based Software Defined Data Centre, leading the organization from its open-source community-centric startup state to hybrid cloud and high-performance computing enterprise market leadership through its acquisition by DataDirect Networks (DDN) in May 2019.

Prior to Nexenta, he was the President and CEO at Wyse Technology, the inventor of Cloud Client Computing segment one of the leading virtual desktop computing pioneers acquired by Dell in 2012. He also held executive roles at Dell, CA Technologies, IBM, and Sterling Software. Tarkan serves and has served on the boards of several market leading organizations including Invicti, Teradici, CloudCheckr, Wheels, and leading non-profit organizations and associations in Silicon Valley, including Silicon Valley Leadership Group. Tarkan holds a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering management from Istanbul Technical University, an MBA from Midwestern State University and an AMP from Harvard Business School.

Maner's position on the IGEL Board is effective January 1, 2023. He joins IGEL's existing board members including Bill Veghte, Jon Meeks, Stefan Dandl, Heiko Gloge and Nicolas Helms.

Tarkan Maner to Present at DISRUPT23

Attendees of the industry's largest global EUC event, DISRUPT23, will hear from Maner as he provides valuable insights into the future of secure computing at the endpoint. Maner joins top executives from Microsoft, Citrix, VMware, HP, Lenovo, LG Business Solutions and many more, for the industry's most informative end user computing event. DISRUPT23 Munich will be held at the INFINITY Hotel & Conference Resort on February 14 – 16, 2023. DISRUPT23 Nashville will be held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center on April 3 – 5, 2023. Register today using the code PR2023 here, https://www.disrupteuc.com .

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

