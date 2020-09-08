IGEL CEO Jed Ayres Wins Gold in the 8th Annual 2020 CEO World Awards®

CEO World Awards celebrate the achievements of leaders, executives, and their management teams behind the year's most outstanding initiatives and achievements. Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) lead the development of the organization's short- and long-term strategy. This annual awards program recognizes individuals and teams who set industry benchmarks for excellence. All organizations private or public, corporations, nonprofits, associations, vendors and government organizations worldwide are eligible to enter.

Ayres joined IGEL with a strategic transformation plan in hand. At crucial time in the company's history, he systematically designed a timely market pivot, moving the company away from its hardware-first roots to become software-centric organization. This resulted in consistent triple-digit software unit growth for three years running as IGEL capitalized on the unprecedented market opportunity in end user computing. Within just three years, Ayres grew the company's software sales to a run rate of 750,000 software licenses, quickly outpacing traditional industry players including Dell and HP.

"This award underscores the dramatic success IGEL has achieved in just three short years and showcases the powerful impact Jed has had on IGEL's growth as a game-changing leader in the cloud workspace and end user computing market," said Heiko Gloge, Managing Director, Partner and Founder, IGEL. "He is truly a transformational leader and is well deserving of this prestigious CEO World honor."

Judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2020 award winners. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during a virtual awards ceremony in November.

For a complete list of the 2020 CEO World Award winners, visit https://ceoworldawards.com/winners/2020-business-awards-winners/

About the CEO World Awards

CEO World Awards are an annual industry and peers recognition program honoring CEOs, executives, entrepreneurs, innovators and their management teams from organizations in every industry and of every size in Asia, Australia and New Zealand, Canada and the USA, Europe, Mexico, the Caribbean & Central and South America, Middle East and Africa. The Annual CEO World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world's best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, excellence studies, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world. Organizations from all over the world are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. Learn more about the CEO World Awards at https://ceoworldawards.com

About the SVUS Awards

SVUS Awards are conferred in eleven programs: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, The Globee® Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the Network Products Guide's IT World Awards®, One Planet® American + World Business Awards, the Pillar World Awards®, the PR World Awards® for Public Relations and Communications, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the SVUS Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the SVUS Awards at https://svusawards.com

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com .

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

