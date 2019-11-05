IGEL, Citrix and Ingram Micro Offer Combined Solution to Simplify Access to Azure-Delivered Cloud Workspaces

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MICROSOFT IGNITE -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced the launch of a new bundle, available through Ingram Micro Inc., that combines best-in-breed products from IGEL and Citrix to simplify the delivery of high performance end user computing with "anywhere access" in the cloud. Ideal for organizations that need to rapidly address their aging Microsoft Windows 7 endpoints before end of support on January 14, 2020, the new combined offering simplifies the migration of Windows desktops to Azure for the cloud workspace environment that improves security and control while lowering operational cost.

"If you're still running Windows 7 the time to take action is now," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "But rather than being a dilemma, it's an opportunity. Now companies can transform their end user computing into the modern, agile and productive environment users want. With our combined solution, IGEL, Citrix and Ingram Micro are making it easy to streamline end user computing in Azure to power cloud-based Windows Virtual Desktops that will simplify endpoint management, improve security, lower costs and keep workers productive. And for those who have already moved to Windows 10, they too can easily migrate those desktops to the cloud, with this combined offer virtually eliminating all the headaches associated with managing and maintaining hundreds or thousands of endpoints running full-blown Windows."

The new combined solution from IGEL, Citrix and Ingram Micro enables organizations to take full advantage of public cloud desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) workspaces from the Microsoft Azure cloud in the form of Windows Virtual Desktops (WVDs). The solution includes Citrix® Workspace, a unified, secure and intelligent work platform that transforms the employee experience by organizing, guiding, and automating all activities people need to do their best work anywhere, anytime from any device. It also features IGEL Workspace Edition software which combines the IGEL OS next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS) for legendary endpoint management and control simplicity. The Citrix/IGEL combined solution is available as a single offering from Ingram Micro, further enhancing the simplified adoption of WVD DaaS workspaces.

"This new offer from Ingram Micro combines the unique strengths of both Citrix and IGEL to enable organizations to realize the full benefits of Windows 10 without the typical pain of migration," said Nabeel Youakim, Vice President, Product & Solutions Architecture, Citrix. "In particular, the new Windows 10 multi-session entitlements of Windows Virtual Desktops offer easy access to Windows 10 along with great economy for those looking to move to the Azure cloud. We used to say 'the cloud is coming.' Now it's here with Microsoft Azure and WVD. With Ingram Micro's new offer, Citrix and IGEL are playing a key role in making Windows 10 from the cloud the new reality."

"We're excited to be the only distribution partner to offer the complete Citrix and IGEL solution, which is proven to address the increasing business need for end point security—allowing users anywhere, anytime access to workloads and applications in a secure environment," said Jim Veraldi, Executive Director, Advanced Solutions, Ingram Micro. "Our unique virtualized offering will make it easier for our partners and MSPs to offer a more secure, transformative and productive solution for the delivery of users' workloads, apps and desktops hosted by Azure."

The new combined offering is available from Ingram Micro now. Learn more in this solution brief. To view a demo of the combined offering, visit IGEL in booth #2309 at Microsoft Ignite, November 4-8, Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL

