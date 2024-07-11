IGEL Deepens Collaboration with Microsoft; Releases New IGEL OS Support for Windows 365 Frontline, Microsoft Intune and Microsoft Azure Stack HCI

IGEL, in collaboration with Microsoft, empowers the Windows-driven enterprise with a range of new capabilities to simplify and secure end user computing

SAN FRANCISCO , July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, announced that it has deepened its collaboration with Microsoft, naming new integrations and enhancements that support Windows-driven enterprise customers. As a result of ongoing development and innovation, IGEL is now releasing IGEL OS support for Windows 365 Frontline edition, new features available for Microsoft Intune and native support for Microsoft Azure Stack HCI.

IGEL and Microsoft are releasing the following new developments to enhance support for the Windows-powered enterprise:

Windows 365 Frontline Support . IGEL OS has added new multi-user support for Windows 365 Cloud PCs. Now task workers such as healthcare workers, shift workers and other frontline staff, can connect their Cloud PCs directly from IGEL OS to Windows 365 Frontline. This simplifies the adoption of Windows 365 Frontline to give shift and part-time workers the flexibility to work productively from anywhere without the constraints of shared physical devices.

. IGEL OS has added new multi-user support for Windows 365 Cloud PCs. Now task workers such as healthcare workers, shift workers and other frontline staff, can connect their Cloud PCs directly from IGEL OS to Windows 365 Frontline. This simplifies the adoption of Windows 365 Frontline to give shift and part-time workers the flexibility to work productively from anywhere without the constraints of shared physical devices. Enhanced Intune Support . Now, using a new Intune app for IGEL OS, IT administrators can see and manage IGEL-powered devices from within Intune. Using support for Microsoft Entra ID Conditional Access, enterprises using IGEL OS on endpoints managed by Intune can achieve greater policy control and security for a more compliant endpoint estate.

. Now, using a new Intune app for IGEL OS, IT administrators can see and manage IGEL-powered devices from within Intune. Using support for Microsoft Entra ID Conditional Access, enterprises using IGEL OS on endpoints managed by Intune can achieve greater policy control and security for a more compliant endpoint estate. Azure Virtual Desktop for Azure Stack HCI Support. IGEL OS's clients work directly with Azure Virtual Desktop for Azure Stack HCI. IGEL can deliver cost effective VDI access for customers that want the benefits of Azure Virtual Desktop running on-premises using hyper converged infrastructure hardware.

"IGEL is continuing its ongoing, strategic Microsoft relationship by prioritizing the collaborative innovations our joint customers need to accelerate end user productivity while enhancing enterprise security and efficiency," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO, IGEL. "By deepening our support across the Microsoft portfolio, we are underscoring the value of IGEL in the Windows-driven enterprise and accentuating the value of our combined solution for the future of end user computing."

"IGEL and Microsoft are mutually committed to delivering a seamless and secure user experience for today's hybrid digital workforce," said Scott Manchester, Vice President of Product, Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365, Microsoft. "IGEL's support for Windows 365 Frontline, Azure Virtual Desktop for Azure Stack HCI and Microsoft Intune will help us deliver additional value to a broad range of customers in a wide variety of industries."

These new developments and enhanced Microsoft technology support will be featured during IGEL DISRUPT 24, the industry's largest EUC event which will take place September 16 and 17 in Munich, Germany. During the event, Microsoft will deliver a half-day technical bootcamp, offering hands-on training, real-world simulations, and in-depth discussions to help attendees explore key concepts around Azure Virtual Desktop, the key differentiators of Windows 365 and the optimization of application delivery and security best practices within the Microsoft ecosystem.

IGEL DISRUPT 24, Munich will be sponsored by Microsoft, HP, LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, Citrix and Omnissa as well as dozens of other IGEL Ready partners. For more information and to register, visit https://www.igel.com/disrupt24.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

