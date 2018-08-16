IGEL Earns High Marks on CRN's 2018 Annual Report Card

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, a world leader in endpoint management software for the secure enterprise, today announced that it has emerged the winner for "Support" and "Partnership" in the Desktop & Server Virtualization category of CRN®'s 2018 Annual Report Card (ARC) awards program.

The Annual Report Card summarizes results from a comprehensive survey that details solution provider satisfaction across product innovation, support and partnership for the hardware, services and software vendors they team up with. The vendors with the highest ratings are named to the prestigious Annual Report Card list of winners and celebrated as best-in-class by their partners. The results also provide the IT vendor community with valuable feedback—directly from their solution providers—that can be used to refine product offerings, enhance support offerings and improve communication with partners.

IGEL's suite of software-defined endpoint management solutions, which are sold exclusively through the channel, deliver simple, smart and secure management of end user computing devices. The product suite includes the IGEL OS™, which standardizes endpoints and provides an adaptive configuration, embedded security and granular control for IT organizations that want to deliver a trouble-free workspace for their users. Expanding on the IGEL OS is the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), a secure endpoint management solution that enables simplified management of any remote endpoint which may be extended with the IGEL Cloud Gateway™ for the unified management of any Internet-connected IGEL OS-powered endpoint, including branch office, home office and remote devices.

For easy delivery, the IGEL OS™ is also offered on the IGEL UD Pocket™, a micro thin client device which provides remote and mobile workers with fast and secure access to cloud services, server-based computing applications and virtual desktops. For organizations that wish to extend the life of existing desktop devices, the IGEL Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC) converts any x86 device into an IGEL OS-based device, enabling the efficient extended use of existing endpoint assets. IGEL also offers a full line of Thin Clients with a warranty and support program second to none.

"We are tremendously honored to be recognized by CRN as part of the 2018 ARC awards program," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "Our innovative, software-defined endpoint management solutions, combined with compelling incentives that build pipeline and drive revenue are promoting true alignment and fueling un-precedented growth for IGEL and our channel partners. We are grateful to our channel partners who have made it possible for us to achieve this prestigious honor, and I would also like to thank CRN for their continued acknowledgement of the many contributions IGEL is making to drive business success in the channel."

As a 100 percent channel-driven company, IGEL is also committed to providing channel partners with the tools and resources they need to grow their business more quickly and more profitably. In 2018, IGEL expanded its partner program to include Gold Level. The IGEL Partner Program now has four tiers – Platinum, Gold, Authorized IGEL Partner (AIP) and Reseller. IGEL also added and a $20K back-end rebate for IGEL Platinum partners that reach $500K in sales, and a $50K rebate if they hit $1M in sales. Additionally, in 2018, launched the IGEL Certified Engineering (ICE) training at the 2018 IGEL DISRUPT End User Computing Forum events held in Australia, Germany and the U.S.

This year, IGEL is also giving away $120,000 to our customers and potential customers to help IT Pros become IT Ballers by saving money, improving operations and increasing security. Throughout the year, there are six opportunities to win $20,000, and the next winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. To enter the IT Baller sweepstakes, participants must complete a short survey www.igel.com/itballer-contest/ by entering the code VEGAS.

"We place tremendous value on our relationship with IGEL," said Michael Hogan, president of IGEL Platinum partner Hogan Consulting Group. "Their simple, smart and secure endpoint management solutions offer incredible appeal to customers looking to find better ways to reduce costs, drive operational efficiencies and improve security at the endpoint. Furthermore, IGEL's partner enablement programs are best-in-class and designed to help us build pipeline and drive profitability. We are proud to be an IGEL partner and congratulate them on being recognized by CRN in the 2018 ARC awards program."

This year's group of honorees was selected from the results of an in-depth, invitation-only survey by The Channel Company's research team. More than 3,000 solution providers were asked to evaluate their satisfaction with more than 65 vendor partners in 24 major product categories. The winners will be honored throughout The Channel Company's XChange 2018 conference (https://www.thechannelco.com/events/xchange-2018/about), taking place August 19-21st in San Antonio, TX.

"An ARC award is one of the industry's most prestigious honors. It symbolizes a vendor's dedication to delivering high quality and innovative product and program offerings to their channel partners," said Bob Skelley, CEO, The Channel Company. "CRN's Annual Report Card provides solution providers with the rare opportunity to offer their invaluable insight on vendors' products and services, as well as their partner programs. As a result, the technology suppliers are equipped with actionable feedback to bolster their efforts to remain the best-of-the-best. Congratulations to each of this year's ARC award winners—we look forward to honoring them at our XChange 2018 conference this August."

The 2018 Annual Report Card results can be viewed online at www.crn.com/arc and will be featured in the October issue of CRN.

IGEL will demonstrate its software-defined endpoint computing solutions at DISRUPT EUC Las Vegas to be held Aug. 26-28 at The Border Grill at Mandalay Bay. For more information, visit https://www.igel.com/event/disrupt-euc-las-vegas-2018/. To experience the capabilities of the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter(UDC) and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), download here, or request free evaluation hardware. To locate an IGEL partner, visit https://www.igel.com/find-a-solution-provider/.

