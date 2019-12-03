IGEL Enhances the Security Capabilities of UD7 Endpoints

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AWS RE:INVENT BOOTH #429 -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that it has integrated the AMD Secure Processor on IGEL UD7 endpoints, effectively creating a dedicated 'chain of trust' security system that further strengthens IGEL's security posture. IGEL UD7 featuring the integrated AMD Secure Processor is on display this week at AWS Re:Invent, Booth #429.

"IGEL is committed to ensuring that our customers and partners benefit from advanced security capabilities available today," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "IGEL OS Workspace Edition already includes support for UEFI Secure Boot validation, which is one of the many steps we are taking at IGEL to further enhance the security of our hardware and software offerings. The integration of the AMD Secure Processor, which adds yet another layer of security for sensitive data and trusted applications, is the next phase in that 'chain of trust'."

AMD Secure Processor technology is a hardware-based security system built right into select AMD processors, including the AMD RX-216GD system-on-a-chip, which powers IGEL UD7 endpoints. Putting the protection right on the processor, this integration leverages a dedicated security system, initiating IGEL's secure chain of trust at the hardware level.

The IGEL 'chain of trust' includes: first, the AMD Secure Processor on the AMD Embedded processor checks whether the UEFI binary is cryptographically signed by IGEL, verifying that the UEFI binary is authentic and not manipulated. The UEFI checks the bootloader for a UEFI Secure Boot signature; the bootloader then checks the IGEL OS Linux kernel. If the OS partitions signatures on disk are correct, IGEL OS is started and the partitions are mounted. Next, for users connecting to a VDI or cloud environment, access software such as Citrix Workspace App or VMware Horizon 7 checks the certificate of the connected server for an unparalleled 'chain of trust'.

"We are excited to see IGEL integrate the AMD Secure Processor into IGEL UD7 security, giving their customers a robust privacy and security solution that starts at the processor level," said Stephen Turnbull, director of product management and business development, Embedded Solutions, AMD. "Together, AMD embedded processors and IGEL endpoints offer advanced security features for customers using IGEL systems."

IGEL UD7 is part of IGEL's family of Universal DesktopTM endpoints, and designed for virtual desktops and cloud workspace environments where high-performance and access to multiple, high-resolution displays is required, such as video production and CAD design suites, newsrooms, operations centers and hospital diagnostics centers.

Availability and Support

IGEL UD7 with the AMD Embedded RX-216GD processor will be available to order beginning this month in the EMEA region, and starting in January 2020 in North America, through IGEL's network of Platinum- and Gold-level Partners, Authorized IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers. Signed partitions will be available from the IGEL OS 11.03 are also available starting this month.

AMD, the AMD Arrow logo, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. Other product names used in this publication are for identification purposes only and may be trademarks of their respective companies.

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best hardware warranty (5 years), software maintenance (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

