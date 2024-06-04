IGEL Expands into OT and IoT Segments in Collaboration with LG Electronics

Initially targeting health care facilities, alliance brings IGEL's secure, manageable platform to large-screen LG digital displays

SAN FRANCISCO, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the secure endpoint OS for now and next, announced that it aims to deliver a secure, seamless and engaging digital experience on commercial displays from LG Business Solutions. This expanded strategic collaboration with LG Electronics – beyond the popular LG thin-client devices powered by the IGEL OS – marks IGEL's entry into the operational technology (OT) and Internet of Things (IoT) segments.

The new large-screen digital display initiative, initially targeting health care facilities, will leverage the IGEL Preventative Security Model™ to help minimize the attack vectors. Using a secure Linux operating system, the IGEL OS delivers a solid Zero Trust foundational approach to IT security. With the IGEL OS, customers across various industries and sectors will be able to securely and effortlessly manage content on a variety of large-screen LG displays.

"LG's commercial display solutions are revolutionizing how organizations manage, process and communicate information to the masses in various vertical markets," said Jim Airdo, Senior Vice President of Strategic Alliances, IGEL. "Our expanded strategic collaboration opens doors for customers from health care and ultimately other industries, empowering them to create seamless digital environments that captivate and inform audiences, essentially without risk or compromise."

"Over the years, our mutual customers and partners have reaped the rewards of our collaboration, enjoying enhanced flexibility for their cloud-enabled digital workspaces," said Michael Kosla, senior vice president, LG Business Solutions USA. "Now, IGEL's expansion into the operational technology market takes their secure, engaging digital experience to large-screen LG commercial displays for the first time."

At the heart of the IGEL-LG collaboration is a shared dedication to enhancing the customer experience. IGEL's cloud-based software solution will allow users in the health care market to access many cloud solutions tailored for LG digital signage, interactive displays and video walls, all within a user-friendly management environment.

For more information on using IGEL OS with LG devices, visit https://www.igel.com/lg.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leader in providing a secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience while being seamless to manage – saving money, fuelling growth, supporting sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS supports a Zero Trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model removing the attack vectors often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL