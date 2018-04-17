IGEL Expands Portfolio of Virtualization-Optimized Endpoints

"We are pleased to be extending our growing portfolio of simple, smart and secure endpoint solutions with the release of the IGEL UD7," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "This virtualization-optimized endpoint is now the most powerful thin client solution in our portfolio. With numerous use-cases ranging from healthcare to financial services to manufacturing, it is also the only thin client solution on the market to offer multi-monitor support for 4K displays at 60Hz. Further, through the IGEL OS, we are able to help IT organizations future-proof their investments in the UD7 through regular software upgrades to the IGEL OS that include hardware acceleration, while at the same time enhancing the security of their endpoints by preventing malware and other cyber threats with Secure Boot validation."

High Performance End-User Computing Without Compromise

With the launch of the IGEL UD7, IGEL is setting a new standard for high-performance, multi-monitor end-user computing with its integrated AMD Embedded R-Series SOC with AMD Radeon™ R5 Graphics, two 4K DisplayPort connectors at 60Hz and one 2K DisplayPort connector at 60Hz with expansion capabilities to include one additional 2K DisplayPort connector at 60Hz, and Secure Boot validation. Additionally, the IGEL UD7 features 4GB DDR4 RAM, effectively doubling the memory capacity when compared to that of IGEL's other Universal Desktop solutions.

Ease of Management Drives Productivity

As with IGEL's complete portfolio of virtualization-optimized endpoints, the IGEL UD7 is managed through the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), which provides IT organizations with automated backend control of their IGEL endpoints, freeing them up to focus on more strategic initiatives. Purpose-built to simplify complex enterprise environments, the IGEL UMS supports a diverse array of devices and operating systems and enables IT organizations to add and remove endpoint devices, and perform software upgrades as needed or required.

The IGEL UD7 also comes pre-configured to support industry-leading virtualization protocols including Citrix HDX, Microsoft RDP/Remote FX or VMware Horizon. Organizations can add or re-configure these supported virtualization protocols leveraging the IGEL UMS to quickly transition between protocols, and make changes to their entire network of thin clients, or a specific endpoint.

Availability and Support

IGEL will demonstrate the new IGEL UD7 at Citrix Synergy 2018. Attendees are invited to stop by Booth #202 to where IGEL will be showcasing its powerful software-defined endpoint managements solutions. For more information, visit www.igel.com/synergy. To experience the capabilities of the IGEL OS, Universal Desktop Converter (UDC) and IGEL Universal Management Suite (UMS), download here, or request free evaluation hardware.

IGEL UD7 thin clients can be purchased through IGEL's network of Platinum- and Gold-level Partners, Authorized IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers. Each IGEL UD7 comes standard with a free extended five-year hardware warranty and includes a software license that provides access to regular and frequent firmware updates. This enables IT organizations to preserve their hardware investment while taking advantage of new features and functionality as they become available.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

Google+: https://plus.google.com/u/0/101270758605662221044

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

About IGEL

IGEL delivers powerful unified endpoint management software that is revolutionary in its simplicity and purpose-built for the enterprise. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, Universal Desktop Converter™ (UDC), IGEL Cloud Gateway™ (ICG), IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions enable a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management platform across nearly any x86 device. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered and manufactured thin, zero and all-in-one client solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to precisely control all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/igel-expands-portfolio-of-virtualization-optimized-endpoints-300631253.html

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

