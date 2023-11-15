IGEL Expands Sales Leadership Team for North America

Matthew Cary Named Vice President of Sales, Central and Western U.S.; Greg Kingston Promoted to Vice President of Sales, Eastern U.S., Federal, and Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the managed endpoint operating system for secured access to any digital workspace, today announced a further expansion of its sales leadership team with the addition of Matthew Cary as Vice President of Sales for Central and Western U.S. and the promotion of Greg Kingston as Vice President of Sales for Eastern U.S., Federal Government and Canada. Each sales leader brings a long history of experience in the end user computing (EUC) market and expertise across the virtual desktop and cloud workspace ecosystem.

"IGEL is continuing its strategic market acceleration with the addition of experienced sales leadership in the active North American market," said Klaus Oestermann, CEO, IGEL. "As the cornerstone of the IGEL growth strategy, North America will continue to play a dominant role in our move to rapidly build market leadership as the secure OS for the enterprise. Matt and Greg bring with them a long history of sales success and strong relationships which will further deepen our presence in key accounts across major vertical industries."

Matthew Cary rejoins IGEL as Vice President of Sales, Central and Western U.S. continuing in the same position he held earlier for more than three years. Prior to joining IGEL in 2020, Cary held sales leadership positions with VMware and Dell. A proven sales strategist, Cary holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from Texas State University.

"IGEL has become a true enabler in the hybrid work era," said Cary. "I am excited to rejoin the talented IGEL team during this exciting time of innovation and growth and plan to apply my passion for customer enablement to accelerate adoption of IGEL OS and IGEL COSMOS platform across all markets and vertical industries."

A sales leader with IGEL for more than nine years, Greg Kingston has been elevated to Vice President of Sales for the Eastern U.S., Federal Government and Canada following successive regional sales positions for the company. Before joining IGEL in 2014, he held key field and vertical industry sales positions with Citrix. An expert in building sales and customer success strategies, Kingson earned a bachelor's degree in marketing from Canisius University.

"My belief in the value of IGEL OS and the IGEL COSMOS platform for customers of all sizes runs deep," said Kingston. "I am honored to be named to lead our sales strategy for growth across the eastern U.S. as well as in federal markets and Canada. Together with the entire IGEL sales leadership team, I am eager to continue the IGEL mission to empower customers with end user computing efficiency through a secure and managed endpoint for the hybrid work world."

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Addressing the need to provide a secure and managed endpoint for this hybrid world, IGEL delivers the solution with COSMOS, an endpoint platform enabling access to any digital workspace or web-enabled application set. IGEL gives IT teams the security and control they require while delighting end-users with the freedom to work as they wish. Enabling choice of any cloud, any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks the secure and collaborative end-user computing experience required by healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing, and government leaders. With a growing ecosystem of more than 125 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL Technology