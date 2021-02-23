IGEL Expands Zoom, Cloud Printing and Webcam Support for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) Environments

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL , provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced new features for users of Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) which further support collaborative and productive experiences for remote users. Coinciding with the release of the Zoom Plugin for WVD, IGEL now enables IGEL OS-powered WVD clients to benefit from this new Zoom capability. Additional new features include support for FabulaTech Webcam for Remote Desktop and ThinPrint's ezeep cloud printing.

"Remote work, and particularly work-from-home, is here to stay and IGEL is committed to supporting users' needs to work and communicate in a collaborative and productive way – no matter where they are," said Casey Cheyne, Vice President of Cloud Alliances for IGEL. "IGEL is demonstrating that, with the rapid adoption of WVD, we are right there to support WVD environments with the user experience and tools people need to remain engaged and efficient. Support for the new Zoom Plugin for WVD, FabulaTech Webcam and ezeep cloud printing, is just further proof of our rapid innovation to help meet the evolving needs of today's digital enterprise."

For WVD environments that want to adopt the Zoom Media Plugin, IGEL OS offers integrated support for the video-first unified communications platform. This helps to improve the end-user experience and increases performance by locally processing essential real-time communications components to create an immersive, high-fidelity Zoom unified communications platform within the virtual WVD environment.

"Together, Zoom and IGEL are working to better support the collaboration needs of remote workers," said Simon Booth, Product Architect for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. "We have been impressed by IGEL's rapid support of our technology for cloud workspaces and look forward to powering more efficient and productive video communications for WVD users."

In addition to offering integrated support for the Zoom Plugin for WVD, IGEL OS has also been enhanced to support additional productivity solutions including:

FabulaTech USB for Remote Desktop and Webcam for Remote Desktop . The integration of FabulaTech solutions with IGEL OS powers secure access to local USB devices in a remote Windows session as well as supporting the use of local webcams during a remote Windows session.

. The integration of FabulaTech solutions with IGEL OS powers secure access to local USB devices in a remote Windows session as well as supporting the use of local webcams during a remote Windows session. ThinPrint ezeep for simple, secure cloud printing. The integrated solution enables remote workers to print from the cloud without using local resources so that sensitive data stays encrypted in the local print queue where it may otherwise be vulnerable to attacks.

Zoom, FabulaTech and ThinPrint ezeep are members of the IGEL Ready Program which opens up IGEL's core enterprise software for any technology partner to integrate with and validate their products. For more information, visit: https://www.igel.com/ready

The above integrations underscore how IGEL OS, the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, supports a vast array of remote display protocols and technology integrations with over 100 partners. It is purpose-built for enterprise access to virtual environments, based on a highly secure, modular, and read-only Linux distribution to fortify enterprises against malware, and runs on any compatible x86-64 device.

The new IGEL OS WVD enhancements which support the Zoom Plugin for WVD, FabulaTech Webcam for Remote Desktop, and ThinPrint ezeep cloud printing, are available upon request and included in IGEL OS 11.05. To learn more visit IGEL.com/IGELOS or register for a free trial here .

