IGEL Experiences Double-Digit Growth in Sales of AMD Powered Endpoints

"We believe the success we are experiencing with our AMD powered endpoints stems from the launch of IGEL UD7 in April 2018, which set a new standard for high-performance, multi-monitor end-user computing with its integrated AMD Embedded R-Series SOC with AMD Radeon™ Graphics," said Matthias Haas, CTO, IGEL. "A couple of months later, in June 2018, we continued to build on our relationship with AMD by upgrading the IGEL UD3 software-defined endpoints to the second-generation AMD Embedded G-Series system-on-a-chip (SoC), the GX-424. Both of these decisions have been well-received by our customers, as evidenced by the outstanding sales growth."

Two Options Designed for High-Performance End User Computing

The IGEL UD7 is designed for end-user computing (EUC) environments where high-performance and access to multiple, high-quality displays is required, such as video production and CAD design suites, newsrooms, operations centers and hospital diagnostics centers. In addition to its integrated AMD Embedded R-Series SOC with AMD Radeon™ Graphics, IGEL UD7 features two 4K DisplayPort connectors at 60Hz and one 2K DisplayPort connector at 60Hz with expansion capabilities to include one additional 2K DisplayPort connector at 60Hz, and Secure Boot validation. Additionally, the IGEL UD7 features 4GB DDR4 RAM.

Similar to the IGEL UD7, the IGEL UD3 provides simple, smart and secure access to modern workspaces, and is designed for end-user computing (EUC) environments where there is demand for high-quality multimedia applications including video streaming and multi-monitor support. The IGEL UD3, with its integrated AMD Embedded G-Series SoC, delivers a powerful, high-definition multimedia experience with one 4K DisplayPort connector at 60Hz and one DVI-I connector for maximum flexibility. Additionally, the IGEL UD3 features up to 4GB DDR4 RAM, offers support for Citrix HDX RealTime Media Engine (RTME) 2.4, and has passed all Citrix Ready HDX certification levels including HDX Technology, HDX Premium and HDX 3D Pro. The UD3 is also certified by Citrix for Skype for Business video conferencing capabilities.

"The combination of AMD embedded processors and IGEL endpoints provide the performance, power and efficiency that today's modern enterprises desire. We are proud to be teaming with IGEL to drive mutual success in the EUC space," said Stephen Turnbull, director of product management and business development, Embedded Solutions, AMD.

Simple, Smart and Secure Management with IGEL UMS

As with IGEL's complete portfolio of virtualization-optimized endpoints, the IGEL UD3 and IGEL UD7 are managed through the IGEL Universal Management Suite™ (UMS), which provides IT organizations with automated backend control of their IGEL endpoints, freeing them to focus on more strategic initiatives. Purpose-built to simplify complex enterprise environments, the IGEL UMS supports a diverse array of devices and operating systems and enables IT organizations to easily add and remove endpoint devices and perform software upgrades as needed or required. "With IGEL, organizations can future-proof their hardware investments through regular software upgrades that include hardware acceleration," continued Haas.

The IGEL UD3 and IGEL UD7 also come pre-configured to support industry-leading virtualization protocols including Citrix HDX, Microsoft RDP/Remote FX or VMware Horizon Blast Extreme. Organizations can add or re-configure these supported virtualization protocols leveraging the IGEL UMS to quickly transition between protocols, and make changes to their entire network of IGEL-powered endpoints, or a specific endpoint.

Availability

The IGEL UD3 and IGEL UD7 are available now and can be purchased through IGEL's network of Platinum- and Gold-level Partners, Authorized IGEL Partners (AIPs) and resellers. To request a free evaluation unit, visit https://www.igel.com/form-free-hardware/.

IGEL on Social Media

Twitter: www.twitter.com/IGEL_Technology

Facebook: www.facebook.com/igel.technology

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/igel-technology

YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/IGELTechnologyTV

IGEL Community: www.igel.com/community

About IGEL

IGEL provides the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

AMD, the AMD logo, Radeon, and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

SOURCE IGEL

Related Links

http://www.igel.com

