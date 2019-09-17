IGEL Featured in 2019 CRN Cloud Partner Program Guide

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized IGEL in its 2019 Cloud Partner Program Guide — the definitive handbook for solution providers looking to partner with today's top cloud technology vendors.

As a 100% channel-driven company, IGEL is committed to providing its channel partners with the tools and resources they need to grow their business more quickly and more profitably. Over the past several years, as organizational needs have evolved to include a mix of traditional desktop computers and mobile devices, IGEL has pivoted to become a provider of the next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. IGEL's innovative software solution has allowed customers to retain existing hardware, saving them significant costs. Together with a growing ecosystem of technology partners, IGEL's solutions enhance device security, deliver unprecedented manageability and lower end user computing costs. This shift is reflective in IGEL's continued growth. Recently, IGEL's reported year-over-year software revenue growth during the first half of 2019 in North America topped 147%, with a 142% growth in endpoint units shipped, including hardware and software-defined endpoints. Worldwide, IGEL revenue for the first half of 2019 grew 47%, year-over-year.

"IGEL's next-gen edge OS is the perfect onboarding solution for today's leading cloud workspace platforms from Amazon, Citrix, Microsoft and VMware, and as a channel-led company, we are committed to investing in programs and initiatives that enable our solution provider partners to build thriving businesses around our industry-leading software and hardware solutions," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America. "These investments have driven unprecedented growth for IGEL in North America, and we look forward to the close of yet another successful year for IGEL and our channel partners."

Brady Ranum, Vice President of Product and Strategy, Dizzion, said, "We are proud to be teaming with IGEL to deliver cloud-optimized endpoint computing solutions that enable our mutual customers to improve the security and manageability of their end user computing environments. Two of the things we appreciate most about IGEL are the enablement programs and access to their team. IGEL always goes the extra mile to help Dizzion drive success, and that is what makes them such an outstanding partner and friend of the channel."

CRN's 2019 Cloud Partner Program Guide is a valuable resource for solution providers navigating a growing cloud vendor marketplace. Solution providers use the guide to identify technology suppliers with groundbreaking cloud offerings and unique partner program benefits across cloud infrastructure and applications. In doing so, they can partner with industry-leading technology vendors to address cloud challenges and drive digital transformation for their customers.

"Finding the right technology vendor to partner with is a major challenge, particularly for solution providers with limited time and resources at their disposal," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "The Cloud Partner Program Guide simplifies the process of researching and identifying the top cloud partner programs. It features comprehensive resources, support, training, and financial incentives, along with an unprecedented list of innovative technology vendors that consistently meet or exceed partners' expectations."

The Cloud Partner Program Guide can be viewed online at www.crn.com/cloud-ppg. Additional coverage will be featured in the October issue of CRN Magazine.

