IGEL for Business Continuity works in minutes, keeps business moving

New IGEL innovation is critical amid the growing, costly cyberattacks that target endpoints

MUNICH, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL Disrupt – IGEL , which provides the secure endpoint OS for now and next, today announced IGEL for Business Continuity, which empowers organizations to recover in minutes from compromised Windows endpoints due to ransomware and other cyberattacks. This fast-acting new subscription-based service also enables employees to work from home in the increasingly common event of extreme weather, natural disaster, fire or flood.

"Cyberattacks are at an all-time high. The average data breach costs companies nearly $5 million. And IBM analysis indicates 90% of attacks originate at endpoint devices," said IGEL Chief Technology Officer Matthias Haas. "That puts endpoints and organizations at risk, interrupts business operations, and drains technical and financial resources. But it doesn't have to be this way! IGEL for Business Continuity keeps employees connected and business moving forward."

IGEL for Business Continuity springs into action to recover Windows operating systems using the impacted hardware, makes it simple for end users to clean boot their own machines to IGEL OS via a second partition or UD Pocket USB drive, and restores connections to Windows 365 and other software-as-a-service tools as upstream services are recovered and brought back online.

This is far faster and more efficient than the traditional approach, which requires IT teams to visit and manually re-image the devices. When multiple devices are impacted, this outdated, manually-intensive approach can take days, weeks or even months to address the urgent need.

"When disaster strikes, you need to act fast," Haas said. "IGEL for Business Continuity makes that quick and easy, employing the power of IGEL's Preventative Security Model ™ to restore compromised devices and increase business productivity. With just a few simple instructions, every end user can now clean boot their machines to IGEL OS and resume their work."

IGEL for Business Continuity is available as an annual subscription. It comes in a software-only version and a UD Pocket version. Both packages include business continuity services to establish the IGEL infrastructure and create the bootable image for different end-user use cases.

About IGEL

IGEL is the leading secure endpoint OS for enterprises now and next. Designed for VDI, DaaS, SaaS and secure browsing, IGEL OS delivers a first-class user experience that is seamless to manage – saving money, fueling growth, advancing sustainability and driving organizations forward. IGEL OS takes a zero trust approach to security through the unique IGEL Preventative Security Model™, removing the attack vectors that are often exploited by bad actors. Trusted by leading healthcare, financial services, retail, manufacturing and government leaders worldwide, IGEL has a growing ecosystem of more than 100 integrated IGEL Ready ecosystem partners in more than 50 countries. For more information on what IGEL can do for you, visit www.igel.com .

SOURCE IGEL