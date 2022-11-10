IGEL Invites the End User Computing Community to Say "YES" at DISRUPT 2023 - The Ultimate Global EUC Event

The only event focused solely on EUC, DISRUPT 2023 will draw visionaries and thought leaders from Microsoft, Citrix, VMware, HP, Lenovo, and LG, and many others, for two multi-day gatherings in Europe and North America featuring inspiring content, an Expo, and Technical Bootcamps

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL today announced the dates for the 2023 DISRUPT End User Computing (EUC) Forums. IGEL is the only company in the world to host global events focused solely on end user computing (EUC) and bringing together top executives from key ecosystem partners including Microsoft, Citrix, VMware, HP, Lenovo, LG Business Solutions, and many more.

DISRUPT EUC will return in 2023 as two large, multi-day gatherings of EUC industry leaders and innovators from EMEA in Munich, February 14-16, 2023, followed by the North American event in Nashville, Tennessee, April 3-5, 2023. The theme of the event is YES. YES, to bringing the global EUC community together after three years. YES, to delivering a rich Windows experience that's secure, manageable, and cost effective, across VDI, DaaS, and SaaS.

"All great things start with the word YES. DISRUPT EUC is the single most important EUC event of the year," said Jed Ayres, CEO, IGEL. "EUC is more critical than ever in the new world of hybrid work. I am excited to see DISRUPT EUC coming back bigger, better, and stronger than ever before, welcoming thought leaders from across the global EUC community who will share ideas and best practices for optimizing the digital workspace experience. In 2023, we are saying YES to visionary thinking, YES to knowledge sharing, and YES to new ideas and innovation."

DISRUPT 2023 will feature product announcements from IGEL and its hardware and software integration partners; forward-looking conversations with EUC industry leaders offering insights and best practices on navigating the world of hybrid work; Technical Bootcamps presented by IGEL, Citrix, Microsoft and VMware featuring expert-led business and technical breakout sessions; and an Expo Hall where attendees will get first-hand access to technical product and services demonstrations by IGEL Ready partners and event sponsors. Further, the event will include participation from leading EUC resellers, distributors, and user communities.

In October, IGEL concluded a highly successful 20-city DISRUPT world tour, which drew more than 2,000 attendees across the globe. "We would like to thank our technology and distribution partners for supporting DISRUPT EUC. We look forward to welcoming the global EUC community for what promises to be one of the most educational, thought provoking, and inspiring events we've held yet," said Enit Nichani, Vice President of Global Alliance and Event Marketing, IGEL.

The Munich DISRUPT EUC event will be held at the INFINITY Hotel & Conference Resort and in North America, IGEL will welcome attendees to the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Now through December 31, 2022, discounted registration is available for $199 per person using the code EARLYBIRD. After December 31, 2022, registration will be $399 per person. To register, visit: www.disruptEUC.com.

