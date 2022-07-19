IGEL Marks Two-Year Anniversary of the IGEL Ready Program with Strong Growth and Momentum

"The IGEL Ready Program makes it easy for customers to achieve better endpoint management and control, improve security, and gain the flexibility they need to optimize the end-user experience and deploy their IGEL OS-compatible devices and applications with confidence," said Jim Airdo, SVP of Strategic Alliance, IGEL . "We are excited to continue to welcome new members to the program and would like to thank all of those who have joined us in elevating the digital workspace experience while helping our mutual customers evolve to meet the requirements of today's hybrid work environments."

A few notable IGEL Ready technology partners featured in the IGEL Ready Showcase that have joined in 2022 include:

Bleu Jour, designer and manufacturer of Mini PCs and accessories

EXTRA Computer, developer and manufacturer of exone®, Calmo® and Pokini business and industrial IT solutions

Gisbo, developer of innovative alarm software for workplace security

HID Global, innovator of identification and verification technologies

Jabra, a leader in personal sound and office solutions

Nerdio, Inc., empowering MSPs and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) and Windows 365

Nexthink, provider of Digital Employee Experience (DEX) management solutions

Nymi, provider of the Nymi Connected Worker Platform

PrinterLogic, developer of serverless printing technology

R. Stahl Systems, a supplier of products, systems and services for explosion protection

Rimo3, provider of automated pre-deployment testing of Windows applications

SMART Modular Technologies, manufacturer of specialty memory modules and solid state storage solutions

Tangent, builder of specialized computers for the healthcare, industrial and government sectors

Workspot, provider of a SaaS platform for delivering Cloud PCs to large organizations

Collaborative programs drive engagement and mutual success

By participating in the IGEL Ready Program, technology partners can reach more than 3,000,000 IGEL OS-powered endpoints, more than 17,000 IGEL customers, and thousands of resellers who are addressing a variety of use cases and environments. During the past year, IGEL Ready Program members have also participated in several key initiatives designed to drive engagement and customer success. These programs include:

"Why Compromise". Sponsored by IGEL Ready members LG Business Solutions, Lenovo, and ControlUp, qualified participants in this global promotional campaign have the opportunity to select from two mobile endpoint devices – an LG gram or Lenovo ThinkPad L14 – pre-loaded with IGEL OS and integrated with ControlUp's Digital Employee Experience Management platform, so they can see first-hand how IGEL helps remove the security risk and cost of managing and controlling endpoints when deploying a digital workspace to mobile workers.

Launched in 2022, the annual awards program recognizes IGEL Ready partner(s) that have demonstrated strong commitment to customer success, active engagement in the IGEL Ready Program, and success on a global scale. Click here for more information on the 2022 IGEL Ready winning partners. IGEL Ready Partner Pavilion. IGEL Ready organizes partner pavilions at large scale industry events to showcase a joint presence with select IGEL Ready partners, and a complete ecosystem of solutions relevant to the industry. These pavilions act as a turnkey offering for participating partners and enables a bigger and better presence on such events. We demonstrated success at HIMSS 2022 featuring eight IGEL Ready partners focused on the healthcare sector.

Lead Generation. Throughout the year, IGEL hosts webinars and other events with IGEL Ready members. All leads from these events are collected and shared with participating IGEL Ready partners.

"All of these initiatives demonstrate the tremendous value that membership in IGEL Ready provides to our technology partners," said Divya Saggar, Director, IGEL Ready. "Through our year-round co-marketing campaigns including DISRUPT On Tour events, we have generated more than 3600 leads for our IGEL Ready Partners in 2022 alone. We expect to double down on this number by the end of the year with the remainder of the joint events and several lead gen webinars we have planned with our IGEL Ready partners."

"IGEL Ready has opened up many opportunities for EPOS expand awareness around our unique offering for optimizing the audio experience for VDI environments through native integration into IGEL OS," said Lars Bohn, Director Product Management, Digital Solutions, EPOS. "The joint events featuring IGEL Ready partners, including the DISRUPT On Tour roadshow and partner pavilion at HIMSS, have been of tremendous value and we also enjoy participating in the Partner Advisory Council as it gives us an opportunity to provide feedback and define how we go-to-market with IGEL."

Matt Scudder, VP, Enterprise Sales, Nerdio said, "Being a member of the IGEL Ready program has been tremendously beneficial in creating opportunity to demonstrate how together with IGEL, we are helping IT professionals by making the move to Azure Virtual Desktop one that is both fast and easy. Additionally, as a platinum-level sponsor of the 2022 DISRUPT On Tour Roadshow, and we've had a lot of fun taking part in driving conversations throughout the industry around VDI and DaaS."

To explore IGEL Ready visit igel.com/ready . To learn more and start the IGEL Ready application process, visit igel.com/partners/technology-partners/ .

About IGEL

Today, the world of work is hybrid. Multiple clouds can deliver applications sourced from anywhere to a widely distributed workforce using all types of devices. Right at the moment when the world of work needs it most, IGEL has the solution for fully managed, secure endpoint access to any digital workspace that gives IT teams strong control and end-users the freedom to work as they wish in a hybrid world. Enabling choice of any cloud, from any device, anywhere, IGEL unlocks a collaborative and productive end user computing experience while solving the common security and management challenges required to compete and win in today's world of hybrid work. With a growing ecosystem of more than 100 IGEL Ready technology partners, IGEL has offices in Europe and the United States and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

SOURCE IGEL Technology