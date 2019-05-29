IGEL Named a VMware Advanced Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) in the Digital Workspace Solution Area

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IGEL, provider of a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces, today announced it has become a VMware Advanced Technology Alliance Partner (TAP) in the Digital Workspace solution area. IGEL also announced that it will be a Silver sponsor of VMworld 2019, to be held August 25-29 in San Francisco and November 4-7 in Barcelona.

As an Advanced-tier partner in the VMware TAP program for Digital Workspace solutions, IGEL will work with VMware on end-user computing (EUC) solutions that provide customers with more secure applications and data in a perimeter-free world.

With an expanded technology partnership that is aligned in support of the EUC community, IGEL is also announcing that VMware will be a sponsor of and presenter at the third annual DISRUPT EUC Forums hosted by IGEL in Munich and North America in early 2020. For more information, visit: https://disrupteuc.com.

"IGEL is pleased to be part of the VMware TAP program and to sponsor VMware's landmark events in 2019. IGEL, like VMware, is disrupting the EUC space with our software defined endpoints. IGEL will be driving education, training and collaborative discussions that help customers address their endpoint computing challenges," said Jed Ayres, President and CEO, IGEL North America and Global CMO. "Our focus at VMworld and our DISRUPT EUC Forums is to help further the industry's innovation and vision for customers seeking manageability, productivity and efficiency at the endpoint."

During VMworld 2019 events in the US and Europe, IGEL will also be offering a 60-minute breakout session that will cover top considerations for better managing, securing and optimizing today's EUC environments.

Attendees of VMworld 2019 are eligible to participate in the IGEL "I Challenge Everything" sweepstakes. Contest participants will receive a chance to win a Porsche Taycan, or cash equivalent of $85,000, after completing a five-minute survey. For sweepstakes information and to enter to win, visit: https://www.igel.com/ichallengeeverything.

About IGEL

IGEL is a provider of a next-gen edge OS for cloud workspaces. The company's world-leading software products include the IGEL OS™, IGEL UD Pocket™ (UDP) and Universal Management Suite™ (UMS). These solutions comprise a more secure, manageable and cost-effective endpoint management and control platform across nearly any x86 device. Easily acquired via just two feature-rich software offerings, — Workspace Edition and Enterprise Management Pack — IGEL software presents outstanding value per Investment. Additionally, IGEL's German engineered endpoint solutions deliver the industry's best warranty (5 years), support (3 years after end of life) and management functionality. IGEL enables enterprises to save vast amounts of money by extending the useful life of their existing endpoint devices while precisely controlling all devices running IGEL OS as well as Windows OS from a single dashboard interface. IGEL has offices worldwide and is represented by partners in over 50 countries. For more information on IGEL, visit www.igel.com.

